© Facebook/ CEN
Hussein Khavari raped and murdered Maria, the daughter of a top EU official
The teenage Afghan migrant who raped and murdered Maria Ladenburger, 19, in 2016 broke down in tears in court Monday as he lamented the decision destroyed his life.

Hussein Khavari claimed he was drunk and had been smoking hashish Oct. 16 when he heard Ladenburger, a medical student and the daughter of a top EU official, fall off her bike. He admitted that he then raped her, strangled her with her own scarf, and drowned her in a nearby river. He now claims he is "sad" for what he did, Express reported.

"When I saw how pretty she was, I wanted to have sex with her," he told the court.

Khavari, who arrived in Germany in 2015, was arrested in December 2016 and had remained silent during his interrogations until his Monday court appearance.

"I beg your pardon. I want to apologize to the family of Maria. I wish I could undo it. What I have done, I am sad for from the bottom of my heart," he said. "I live with the agony of what I did and this torment destroys my life."

The murder struck an already on-edge Germany after a similar incident took place two weeks later. A 27-year-old jogger was found dead Nov. 10 in the nearby Endingen forest. An autopsy revealed the victim had also been raped before getting killed, but investigators have not found any connection between the cases, The Local reported.