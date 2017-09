I have no idea if Major General Higginbotham actually penned this or not but it is a stark warning, one that I have maintained for years, thatThere are no definable sides to our current predicament, no political organization to speak of, and as such a wide spread conflict would become chaos in short order.Via Kunckledraggin.com: There is no need for further debate on this.You did your "job" and collected your check and your reimbursement of expenses. You're a mercenary.None of those things you claim to be. You are a mercenary.And mercenaries areat the hands of the people they are attacking.You have no 1st Amendment rights when you're a mercenary.If you can't express yourself peacefully through diplomatic means, then you better be prepared to meet your maker at the hands of someone who is only barely keeping their own violent tendencies at bay through a massive exercise of self-control.I know it sounds romantic to attend these rallies and get shit started with the other side. And when you're young and passionate, it's really easy to get whipped up into a frenzy of raw emotions.But I'm telling you all this right now.Romance and idealism wears off really fast when you're laying in a pool of your own blood trying to stuff your intestines back into your torn abdomen.I continue to train and keep those skills up to date because I see the madness that is happening all across this country.They want to live in peace. They want to forget the things they've had to do in the service of their country. They want to raise their kids and have family BBQs and build tree houses and soap box derby cars and have tea parties.You have the extremist left and the extremist right that are doing their best to get something started.And yet we still had a war of ideology that consumed hundreds of thousands of lives.And if you jump off, you better be prepared to deal with US. We don't care what color you're wearing or what sign you're holding if you come after us, our friends, our family, our co-workers, our neighbors, etc., WE will kill you.So remember that when you're thinking that it's just Left vs Right, or Liberal vs Conservative, or Commie vs. Fascist. We are the variable you're not considering.Geoffrey B. HigginbothamMajor General, USMC (Ret.)-SS