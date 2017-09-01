© Inconnu

"potentially the most transformative engineering effort in human history. China will become the center of economic gravity as it becomes the world's largest economy. The 'Belt and Road' program includes no military component, but it clearly has the potential to upend the world's geopolitics as well as its economics." (NBC News, May 12, 2017)

"The initiative ... looms on a scope and scale with little precedent in modern history, promising more than $1 trillion in infrastructure and spanning more than 60 countries. Mr. Xi is aiming to use China's wealth and industrial know-how to create a new kind of globalization that will dispense with the rules of the aging Western-dominated institutions. The goal is to refashion the global economic order, drawing countries and companies more tightly into China's orbit. It is impossible for any foreign leader, multinational executive or international banker to ignore China's push to remake global trade. American influence in the region is seen to be waning."

Why is the world one huge fireball of hostilities, conflicts, threats of economic sanctions, propaganda of lies and mind manipulations, fearmongering - killing - massive killing - 12-15 million people killed since 9/11? - Why is that? And all provoked and executed by ONE country, and her vassals in the form of NATO, stooges of Brussels and the Middle East, and their prostituted proxies, paid mercenary whores, Islamic State, by the one Rogue Nation the world is subjected to - the United States of America.All that at the cost of trillions of dollars, tax-payers' money - really? - More likely privately FED, Wall Street created fiat money, pyramid money, based on usury and debt, subjugating debt to be pillaged from the ordinary citizens; but government debt never to be repaid, as per Alan Greenspan (FED Chairman, 1987-2006) to an exasperated journalist who asks, when will the US ever pay back its huge debt? - "Never - we will just print new money". - So, is it really 'tax-payers' money'? - Would tax-payers' money be able to pay for these trillions and trillion spent on conflicts, wars and hostilities - hundreds of billions spent on propaganda of deception and lies to promote endless assassinations around the globe? Hardly.Why is it that we live willingly and knowingly in a fraud and greed-economy? - Is living in deception the illusion that keeps ultra-capitalism alive? - That leads us to ever higher grounds of avarice - ending in all-destructive fascism? - Possibly in a globe-annihilating mushroom?Why do we worship war, if at least 99.99% of the peoples of this globe want peace?Why do we tolerate such atrocities imposed by one nation - no longer worthy of the term 'nation' - destructions of entire countries, civilizations, the cradle of western history? Obliteration of livelihoods for generations to come? - For nothing else but gluttony, for insane accumulation of material goods and power? For world hegemony of a few?It is well-understood that such 'leaders' are put in place not by elections, but by fraud - why do we not throw them out? - Why do we bend over still believing in the lies of democracy - if in the back of our minds a little spark of conscience tells us exactly that we are being betrayed by our governments, not once, not twice - but ALL THE TIME?And this refers to WE in the WEST.We know that we are living a falsehood. Is falsehood tolerable for the comfort of not moving out of our armchairs, out of the cushioned blue-pilled matrix, where we would have to face our own reality - that of having lived a life of lies for most of our existence? - Wouldn't that recognition be a first step to our freedom - FREEDOM - freedom from want, freedom of mind, like in liberty to love our fellow citizens - freedom to embrace Peace?Why are we not finishing off this monster - which is itself only a hologram, directed by a deep dark state, invisible to the naked eye of common citizens and a shadow government of tyrants, torturers, killers, psychopaths - that direct our everyday lives? - They, these triangle-framed one-eyed underground beasts have to live in secrecy, in darkness. Why?Are we afraid? - Why can we not shed that fear for a little bit of courage - and find back to human solidarity against this atrocious abuse - the worst ever since the Roman Empire and probably much longer, ever since our modern times of history, dating back to the ascent of monotheism, some 5000 years ago? When the Akkadians overthrew the Sumerian civilization, where women had their natural initiating roles and were equals to men. Monotheism changed all this.Let's be clear - nobody is to be wished death; not the murderers of the Pentagon, or of the CIA, NSA, FBI - not the slaughterers of the Military Industrial Complex - nor the financial assassins of the FED, Wall Street, nor the whores of the mainstream propaganda killer 'fake news'. No - they will eventually face their own Karma. In the meantime, let them live and drown in their own self-made swamp, or rather their suffocating cesspool of sewer.But we do have to get rid of them - get them out of our lives, get them isolated from our well-being, human well-being, not greed-well-being, as we live today. They must be marginalized. -How?There is a new economic paradigm waiting in the wings, offered by China and Russia, an Economy of Peace. An economy backed by labor, by construction, by research, education - by culture - and by gold. No fiat economy - an economy of Equal Rights and equal benefits for all participants; a non-war based economy, totally contrary of the western usury rent-seeking destructive economy.The new Silk Road - also President Xi Jinping's OBI - One Belt Initiative, formerly known as "The One Belt One Road" (OBOR) - an economic development program spanning the entire super-Continent of Eurasia and North Africa, from Vladivostok to Lisbon, and from Shanghai to Hamburg. Every territory in between is invited to participate, in what is possibly the largest and most wide-ranging economic expansion initiative in modern history. It is a multi-trillion-dollar (equivalent) endeavor that could literally stretch out for centuries, creating infrastructure, work, trade, income, new technologies, education- the palette is almost endless - for many areas still largely deprived of human well-being.The "Road" encompasses land route development from Central China to Central Asia, Iran, Syria, Turkey, Greece, Eastern Europe - construction of ports and coastal infrastructure from Southeast Asia to East Africa and the Mediterranean. In fact, OBI was initiated by President Xi in 2013 and is already well under way. China's modernization of Greece's Port of Piraeus, arguably the largest in the Mediterranean, is already part of it.It keeps Brussels nervous. The hot-rock of mud and corruption is afraid it may 'lose' Greece - a NATO country - from their control. Greece diplomatically assures them 'loyalty' - nevertheless, thanks to Greek pressure - under these new circumstances - Brussels 'vassalic' human rights condemnation and new sanctions directed at China, in Washington's latest efforts to pressure China on North Korea, were stopped thanks to Greek intervention on behalf of China. Quite a feat, for a small country - downtrodden into financial and abject purposeful economic misery by Germany and the nefarious troika. It shows not only the west's bluff, but their fear from the East - where Brussels and Washington know very well - the world's future lays.This revival of the ancient Silk road with 21Century technology, as China calls it, also comes with financing to promote basic needs, such as urban planning, water supply, sanitation, food production and distribution. The old axiom of comparative production advantages will be applied in an open market of equals among equals, already begun under the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), signed by Presidents Putin and Xi in May 2015, and rapidly expanding westward.The OBI is sometimes referred to as the Eastern Marshall Plan. But it should rather and more aptly be called the Xi Plan. It comes with the appropriate financial instruments, foremost the Beijing based Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB). The Xi Plan is destined for economic development and peoples' well-being. Whereas the Marshall Plan was designed for deceit, exploitation and enslavement of Europe with its subservient Bretton Woods Institutions - and it succeeded.The AIIB is a multilateral development bank. In June 2015, 57 countries signed the Bank's Articles of Agreement which entered into force on December 25, 2015. The Bank started operations on January 16, 2016. As of March 31, 2017, the Bank's membership has increased to 70 and new applicants are waiting. AIIB has an authorized capital of US$ 100 billion equivalent with US$ 18.4 billion paid in by 31 March 2017.Among AIIB's members are many western countries, conventional allies of the United States, like Germany, the UK, France, many Nordic countries, Australia and others. Despite the objection of Washington, they have decided to join anyway. They realize the future is in Asia, in the East, much of it represented by this gigantic promising New Silk Road.AIIB will be tough competition for the Bretton Woods Institutions, IMF and World Bank, especially since the AIIB will be playing by fair rules - no strangulation structural adjustment loans to privatize social sectors and natural resources, and to plunge developing countries into misery and subjugation with austerity programs no end. The World Bank and IMF records of causing misery and hardship are almost endless. Most developing countries, utterly distrustful of such practices, are just waiting to become members of the AIIB and to enter economic development that actually benefits their people.Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense, Charles Freeman described the OBOR / OBI project as:Even the NYT lauds:In addition, the BRICS members - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, will meet in early September in Xiamen, the coastal city of China's Fujian Province to "deepening the BRICS partnership and opening up a brighter future".One of the key items on their agenda is the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) and its Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA). The BRICS NDB is headquartered in Shanghai and will work in parallel with the AIIB to further economic cooperation, growth, and human well-being. The NDB Treaty was signed in July 2015 with a subscribed capital of US$ 50 billion, of which US$ 10 billion paid-in and US$ 40 billion callable. BRICS funding, similar to that of the AIIB, is meant primarily for infrastructure and energy development. Again - the funding is for Peace Economics.With this bright perspective of an Economy for Peace from the East, who would want to continue to adhere to the western fiat monetary system which has never been based on economic output, but was made to manipulate world economies to the detriment of the working peoples and for the benefit of the private owners and creators of the system, the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Morgans, Goldman, et al .