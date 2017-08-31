© Mohsen Shandiz / Getty Images



The United Nations atomic watchdog says Iran remains in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and five other world powers.The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in a confidential quarterly report seen by news agencies on August 31, saidThe 2015 deal with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia put limits on Iran's nuclear program in return for the easing of economic sanctions against the country.The latest report was the third since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump on January 20.Trump has called the nuclear agreement, reached under President Barack Obama, "the worst deal ever negotiated."The U.S. State Department is required to notify Congress every 90 days as to whether Iran remains in compliance with the deal., but it assailed Tehran for breaching what it called "the spirit" of the deal by continuing to develop and test ballistic missiles and fast boats.A day later, it imposed new sanctions against 18 individuals and entities over their support for Iran's ballistic-missile program and other military-related activities.According to the IAEA report, Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium as of August 21 was 88.4 kilograms, well below a 202.8-kilogram limit. The level of enrichment did not exceed a 3.67 percent cap, it said.