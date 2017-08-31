Society's Child
'We only kill black people': Cop's attempt to reassure female driver lands him in hot water
Thu, 31 Aug 2017 18:23 UTC
Dash cam footage, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, shows a woman being pulled over by Officer Greg Abbott in Cobb County in July 2016. When Abbot tells the female driver to grab her cell phone, the woman responds that she is afraid to move her hands after seeing "way too many videos of cops."
To ease her fears, Abbott tells the woman, "but you're not black. Remember, we only shoot black people. We only kill black people, right? All the videos you've seen, have you seen the black people get killed?"
Abbot has been meanwhile moved to administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation. Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register told Channel 2 Action News that the officer's remarks were totally inappropriate.
"It shouldn't have been said" in the way it was, regardless of the context, the police chief said, adding that he wasn't aware of any racial bias complaints against Abbot.
"We're not making excuses. We're meeting this head-on and we're going to deal with it," he pointed out.
Suri Chadha Jimenez, who is representing the female driver, said the officer was probably trying to be sarcastic after the woman "gave him some lip."
"It makes you cringe when you hear it. It's unacceptable," Jimenez said, adding that the fear minorities experience when stopped by police is nothing to laugh at.
Abbott's attorney, Lance LoRusso, told the channel that the officer's comments were taken out of context and that the "highly-respected 28-year veteran" simply tried to "de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger."
"I find the comments on the video repugnant and offensive beyond measure. I have been assured that we will take quick and decisive action," Mike Boyce, Cobb County commission chairman, said in a statement to CBS46.
The number of people projected to die at the hands of US police in 2017 is set to approach 1,000 for the third year running, the Washington Post said in an annual study. Of the 492 people killed by police so far, nearly a quarter are black men.
Black people killed in police shootings were more than twice as likely to be unarmed compared to whites, a study found in February. Whites were also found to be the most likely group to be armed in fatal police shootings.
Using data compiled by the Washington Post, researchers were able to offer insight into the 990 reported fatal shootings by police officers in 2015. Over a quarter of those who died - 258 - were black. The study, published in the Criminology & Public Policy journal in January, stressed that the "overwhelming majority" of people killed by police were armed, but whites were the least likely to be killed while unarmed.
In 2014, a black 18-year-old high school graduate, Michael Brown, was killed by white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. The teen was walking through the St. Louis suburb when he became involved in an altercation with the officer. Wilson fired approximately 12 shots from his department-issued handgun. At least eight of them struck the teen's body and two were fired at his head, despite the fact that Brown was unarmed.
The officer later claimed the teen tried to reach for his gun. The incident sparked numerous protests against police brutality in the US and effectively launched the Black Lives Matter movement. Brown's death sparked protests against police brutality on the streets of Ferguson, as well as in over 170 cities across America.
This is the result of training... as the pathologicals have taken over the dept's, they hire their own, and since they also control/dominate the police unions, media, DA offices and courts, there is complete lack of responsibility.... no need to hide their hidden desires/practices anymore... another sign of the times as the end draws near.
It looks to me like an attempt at a joke. Not a very good one, but still. It would probably work better if he could use emoticons.
