"The world needs to hear about the Israeli generosity of treating Syrian patients in its hospitals", the US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt said on Tuesday after visiting the Ziv Medical Center in Tsfat.According to a US embassy statement, as many as 3,500 Syrians were reportedly treated in Israeli hospitals, including more than 1000 at Ziv Medical Center which Greenblatt toured, and even spoke with some Syrians who are being treated there.Greenblatt also went to the Gilboa crossing near Jenin to see various Israeli-Palestinian economic projects. Greenblatt's visit comes more than a month after the United States brokered important Israeli-Palestinian economic agreements on electricity and water.Israeli Minister of Transport and Intelligence Israel Katz and Coordinator of Government Activities in the Palestinian Territories Brigadier General Yoav Mordechai, accompanied Greenblatt on his trip. Mr Katz issued a statement, saying the visit was part of ongoing meetings with Greenblatt to promote various projects related to economy and development that will benefit all parties in the region.In July, Israel and the Palestinian Authority signed an agreement on a new power plant in Jenin, as well as the one on Israel's sale of 33 million cubic meters of water to the Palestinian Authority each year. Greenblatt said these are examples of how the two sides are working together to improve the living conditions for the Palestinians.Katz said the visit also focused on his initiative to give Jordan, Saudi Arabia and even Iraq access to the Mediterranean through Israel's ports in Haifa and Ashdod, in a plan known as "Tracks for Peace."The plan aims to extend Haifa to Beit She'an train link further eastwards all the way further to the border crossing with Jordan and southwards to the Jenin area where the Palestinians could connect to it. Rail lines would be laid from Jordan to Irbid, and from there it would link with existing and planned lines extending north-south through Jordan, into Saudi Arabia and further east to the Persian Gulf.