Israel is ready to carry out military strikes on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's palace in Damascus if Iran continues expanding its infuence in Syria, Al-Jadida newspaper reported citing an anonymous senior Israeli official.The same reporte argued that Israel warned that if serious changes didn't happen in the region, Tel Aviv will make all to undermine the ceasefire deal reached by the United States and Russia.The source told the Al-Jadida newspaper that no understanding was reached between Israel and Russia and a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week changed nothing.