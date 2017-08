© Mohamed Al-Sayaghi / Reuters

The confidential draft, which is yet to be presented by the UN Secretary-General but seen by Reuters and Foreign Policy (FP) magazine, alleges that"The killing and maiming of children remained the most prevalent violation" of children's rights in Yemen, the 41-page paper says, as cited by FP . "In the reporting period, attacks carried out by air were the cause of over half of all child casualties, with at least 349 children killed and 333 children injured."The report, which is expected to be released next month, still requires the endorsement from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. It was reportedly drafted by Guterres' special envoy for children and armed conflict, Virginia Gamba, acting on a request from the UN Security Council.Citing "well-placed sources," FP said Gamba notified high-ranking UN officials that she suggestedSimilar attempts to put Riyadh on the rogue list failed last year, when then Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon caved in to Saudi Arabia's threats to cut millions international aid funds. The Saudis further threatened to initiate a walk-out by Arab countries from the UN.FP reports. Gamba told the publication the report still needs to be finalized, adding that"None of what you indicate has reached me," the official said.Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies launched a massive bombing campaign in Yemen in March 2015 to support President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, previously ousted by Iran-backed Shia Houthi militia.This year alone, the Arab coalition conducted 5,676 airstrikes as compared to the 3,936 for all of 2016, according to figures released by the Protection Cluster in Yemen, a group run by the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).Riyadh's mission to the UN said in a statement Wednesday there was "no justification whatsoever" for blacklisting the coalition. Saudi diplomats argued in low-key discussions that the kingdom is stepping up efforts to minimize collateral damage and improving the coalition's conduct, Reuters reported."The United Nations was informed of measures taken by the coalition in 2016 to reduce the impact of conflict on children," the draft report said, as quoted by Reuters . "However, despite these measures, grave violations against children continued at unacceptably high levels in 2016."said Akshaya Kumar, the deputy UN representative for Human Rights Watch.