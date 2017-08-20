Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Who knew the US was full of neo-Nazis and fascists? Last weekend's mayhem in Charlottesville, Virginia has people up in arms about the KKK, white supremacists and neo-Nazis, an apparently 'yuge' mass movement that has launched a full ground war to take over the US and install Trump as dictator.In an effort to prevent this horrible scenario from happening, a counter-movement (hashtag: 'The Resistance') is actively removing potentially racist statues from every city and town across the land and has resolved to "destroy the Confederacy."Confused? You should be, because it's a complete psy-op being conducted by the usual suspects, and starring a hystericized population as willing participants.Meanwhile, a spate of terror attacks and maybe-terror-related murders hit Europe this week, including yet another mass hit-and-run, this time in Barcelona during peak tourist season.Join us from 12-2pm EST (4-6pm UTC / 6-8pm CET) this Sunday 20 August 2017, as we go behind the week's sea of insane headlines in search of an island of sanity.01:33:44