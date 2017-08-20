Affirming their unwavering support for the fast food mascot, Americans rallied around a Ronald McDonald statue Thursday that they said embodied the country's true heritage. "We refuse to let what this clown represents to our people and our way of life just be snuffed out," said Jackson, MS resident Martin Kerpatch, one of the many demonstrators at a McDonald's PlayPlace who had locked arms in a circle around the fiberglass sculpture of the iconic character relaxing on a bench."You may not support everything this statue represents-we acknowledge that menu items such as the Arch Deluxe and McDLT complicate Ronald McDonald's legacy-but to erase it from history would mean erasing the Big Mac and Chicken McNuggets as well. And we will never allow that to happen." At press time, the protestors had begun swaying and chanting, "Ba da ba ba bah! I'm lovin' it! Ba da ba ba bah! I'm lovin' it!"