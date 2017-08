Health. DPRK vs. USA

North Korea has a national medical service and health insurance system. As of 2000, some 99 percent of the population had access to sanitation, and 100 percent had access to water, but water was not always potable. Medical treatment is free. In the past, there reportedly has been one doctor for every 700 inhabitants and one hospital bed for every 350 inhabitants



"In 2006 life expectancy was estimated at 74.5 years for women and 68.9 for men, or nearly 71.6 years total."

Education: DPRK vs. USA

"Education in North Korea is free, compulsory, and universal for 11 years, from ages four to 15, in state-run schools. The national literacy rate for citizens 15 years of age and older is 99 percent. (Library of Congress, Federal Research Division, p. 7)

There is a 99% percent adult literacy rate in North Korea compared to about 86% in the USA.

History: Up to thirty percent of the population of North Korea was killed during the Korean War (1950-53)

"After destroying North Korea's 78 cities and thousands of her villages, and killing countless numbers of her civilians, [General] LeMay remarked,"Over a period of three years or so we killed off - what - twenty percent of the population." (See War Veteran Brian Willson. Korea and the Axis of Evil, Global Research, April, 2002)

It is now believed that the population north of the imposed 38th Parallel lost nearly a third its population of 8 - 9 million people during the 37-month long "hot" war, 1950 - 1953, perhaps an unprecedented percentage of mortality suffered by one nation due to the belligerence of another." (See Brian Willson. Korea and the Axis of Evil, Global Research, April, 2002)

Collective Memory of the People of North Korea

The North Korean government, according to the Western media is said to be oppressing and impoverishing its population.Here in the USA we have medicare, all our kids are educated, we are all literate, and "we want to live in America".And in the DPRK, the health system sucks, they don't have schools and hospital beds, they are all a bunch of illiterates,You would not want to live there!Beneath the mountain of media disinformation, there is more than meets the eye. Despite sanctions and military threats, not to mention the failed intent of "respectable" human rights organizations (including Amnesty International) to distort the facts, North Korea'sWhile praising North Korea, the WHO admonishes the USA for "not having a universal health coverage":Lets look at the figures. The Library of Congress Federal Research Division quoting official sources concurs:Higher than in most developing countries. Lower than in the United States.Can we trust official US-UN sources?In America we have medicare.What about their run down schools, serving an illiterate North Korean population?According to UNESCO, Public Education in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is universal and fully funded by the State. According to US official government sources (Library of Congress Federal Research Division):In contrast in the USA, according to the US Department of Education Surveys depending on the criterion (2003 data).That sounds crazy! Who is fiddling with the data? These are all official UN-US statistics.Educational achievement measured in terms of adult literacy in the DPRK is higher than in the United States of America?And how did they reach this performance with an economic sanctions regime extending over a period of more than 20 years?Just a couple of additional statistics concerning "life expectancy" in the DPRK resulting from US led wars (1950-53), not to mention Trump's "fire and fury".According to Dean Rusk, who later became secretary of state, the US bombedEven Newsweek tacitly acknowledges that the US committed extensive war crimes against the Korean people:While Newsweek in this article is telling the truth, more generally the US media has failed to inform Americans regarding the extensive war crimes committed against the Korean people by successive US administrations.It is not in America's collective memory as pointed out by Newsweek, but it is certainly in the collective memory of the people of the DPRK.Pyongyang today rebuilt: Dispels the myth of a backward urban society. Trump wants to reduce Pyongyang to rubble.Do the Pyongyang towers (see image above) compete with Manhattan's Trump Tower? Ask Donald Trump.