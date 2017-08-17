DESPITE winning a landslide victory against in the presidential elections just over 100 days ago, the Emmanuel Macron's popularity has dropped to a new low.He said: "I feel like Emmanuel Macron's government is trying to stifle debate in parliament. That it does not want MPs to meddle too much in French politics, and does not want the opposition to do its job. Mr Macron claims he wants there to be no hostility between MPs, which is perfectly understandable. But stifling debate? It's almost unheard of."It's silly of him because MPs - even when they are part of the president's majority - amend, repeal and improve the laws as they see fit.But at the moment, it feels as though the president has put a lid on his own majority and is attempting to prevent his Republic on the Move MPs from doing their job."In spite of his low approval ratings -- Mr Macron still has the support of his base.Claire O'Petit, one of Mr Macron's centrist MPs, told BFM TV earlier this week that she was "proud" of what the new president had been able to accomplish in his first 100 days in office.She said: "I'm trying to keep a positive attitude. It is important for us Macronists to focus on everything that has been achieved in the past three months. The president and his team have been working extremely hard since winning power. French people are impatient for change; change is coming. "It's only been 100 days since Mr Macron won the election, and I'm proud of what he's done since then."The opposition, Mrs O'Petit continued, is jealous of the Macron government's achievements. She said: "The opposition is unhappy because we're getting things done, because we're making things happen... On the one hand you have the Socialists, who are both reasonable and respectful; but on the other you have the far-leftists, who are rabble-rousers, and the right-wingers, who are extremely vengeful."