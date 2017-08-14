Puppet Masters
John Pilger: Major pillars of US power, including Democrats and media, want Trump out
Mon, 14 Aug 2017 21:07 UTC
When asked by Going Underground host Afshin Rattansi if there was a "Deep State coup" against Donald Trump over his willingness to forge a partnership with Moscow, Pilger agreed with that proposition.
"There is a rolling coup attempt against the President of the United States at the moment, there's no question about that," Pilger responded. "They want him out. All the major pillars of power in the United States, plus the Democratic Party, plus most of the media, want Trump out."
The reason for this massive effort to reverse the will of the American election process is directly related to the defense sector, which fears that any attempt by Trump to roll back NATO forces on Russia's border would damage their bottom line.
"If you take away that whole NATO-backed circus, serious circus, which has lined up on Russia's Western border - a completely threatening presence of NATO forces on the very borderland through which Hitler invaded the Soviet Union in 1941 - if you take that away then what happens to the great armaments companies, the producers of the F-35, the Lockheed Martin, Raytheon...," Pilger surmised.
The root of the problem, he explained, also extended to US legislators who have done "sweetheart deals with the arms companies and the... nuclear weapons industry."
"What happens to the whole pyramid," he asked.
Pilger went on to condemn the latest round of anti-Russia sanctions, which effectively nullified the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Weapons Treaty, signed into force by former US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev and which effectively ended the Cold War.
"That very treaty, and I haven't seen this in the newspapers at all, that very treaty is wiped out in these latest sanctions. That ends the last treaty that might stop a nuclear attack."
Well, any 'wildcard' is a 'clear and present danger' to the game as it's been played for quite some time, perhaps since the beginning? All Trumpy has to do to irritate the establishment and 'deep state' is to not make it easy for them to get what they want, and they want control of it all.... so any statement, Tweet or smile in a different direction can get them all 'hot and bothered' in a way unpleasant for most of us.... but then, this is why Trumpy is perrrfect for the part? "he knows not what he does''... perfect... .all he has to do is a little bit less than what they want him to do... such irritation accumulates into stress that isn't easily dealt with....
