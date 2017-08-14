© Hugh Gentry / Reuters



The US Navy is protesting what it called an "unsafe and unprofessional approach" by an Iranian drone of a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf. It is the second incident involving the USS Nimitz and Iranian drones in a week.On Sunday, an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle came close to the Nimitz in international waters of the Gulf."An Iranian QOM-1/Sadegh-1 conducted an unsafe and unprofessional approach of USS Nimitz," Lieutenant Ian McConnaughey, spokesman for US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), said in a statement."The failure of the Iranian UAV to utilize standard, internationally-mandated navigation lights during a night time approach of a U.S. aircraft carrier engaged in flight operations created a dangerous situation with the potential for collision and is not in keeping with international maritime customs and laws."On August 8, the same type of drone came within 100 feet (31 meters) vertically and 200 feet (62 meters) laterally of a F/A-18E Super Hornet while it was on the landing approach to the Nimitz, forcing the pilot to change course. Unnamed Pentagon officials accused Iran of acting in an "unsafe and unprofessional" manner.