"For many years, the Holy Land Foundation used the guise of charity to raise and funnel millions of dollars to the infrastructure of the Hamas terror organization, said Patrick Rowan, Assistant Attorney General for National Security. This prosecution demonstrates our resolve to ensure that humanitarian relief efforts are not used as a mechanism to disguise and enable support for terrorist groups."

The Islamic Society of North America, or as it should be called: the Islamic Supremacists of North America, is a very dangerous group in the United States of America. They have been intimately connected with several Islamic Fundamentalists such as Anwar Awlaki. The Islamic Society of North America was founded in 1982, in Plainfield, Indiana well before the Muslim Brotherhood's plan know as: "The Project" was discovered by our country's intelligence apparatus.The plan lists in detail the ways that Muslims can commence stealth jihad. A sister-organization of CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations),"To foster the development of the Muslim community, interfaith relations, civic engagement, and better understanding of Islam.""To be an exemplary and unifying Islamic organization in North America that contributes to the betterment of the Muslim community and society at large." Note the word: "unifying", do not be deceived.It is also no surprise that in the 1980s, terrorism began to take root in the West. ISNA was the organization that held a conference where Anwar al-Awlaki spoke; the radical imam from New Mexico. ISNA hosted the radical imam on September 1, 2001, just ten days before 9/11.This is an organization that hides behind their hijabs, niqabs, and burqas.ISNA was one of the twenty-nine Islamic organizations listed by the Muslim Brotherhood to destroy Western civilization, create an internal Caliphate, destroy America, and then make Islam the universal religion practiced by all.Our government handed down 108 guilty verdicts on the charity(ies) involved in funding terrorism. The foundation had its assets frozen, and then seized by our government. In an official FBI report entitled: No Cash for Terror: Convictions Returned in Holy Land Case, we get the full picture:For readers to understand where all the hate comes from, you must look back at the foundation of Islam. After the supposed Prophet Muhammad received his supposed revelation from the Archangel Gabriel on Mount Hira, he began a process of recruitment. 'Recruitment' meaning spreading Islam. The first ten years of Islam was a building process, Muhammad was first recruiting his family into the Islamic faith.When Muhammad wanted to expand the new religion, he went to Yathrib, known now as Medina. Let's speak very clearly,There was an important treaty signed outside Medina, known as the Al-Hudaybiyyah Treaty. This treaty was supposed to symbolize peace between the Jews/Christians and Muhammad and his followers.This is the Arabic term for Al-Hudaybiyyah: صلح الحديبية If you translate this term into English using Google Translate, or any other interpretation device, it will say: 'Hudaibiya reconciliation.' This was NO reconciliation.Muhammad moved his followers into place, and attacked, in 624 A.D. at the Battle of Badr (Southwest Medina), and a year later at the Battle of Uhud in 625 A.D. Muhammad marched his army to the gates of Jerusalem (636-637 A.D.) conquering it easily with his freshly supplied troops.Christians could not attend mass freely, Jews could not blow the shofar. The protection tax or 'Jizyah' (Arabic: جزية) (Ottoman Turkish: جزيه) was a tax levied on non-Muslims, non-Muslims could either pay, or be stoned to death.Now people may ask: "Why is this history so important?"Since 622 C.E. there has been jihad waged on infidels (الكفار) or Alkuffar. This is how the Islamic Caliphate grew in its size and its capabilities. How does this connect to ISNA though? ISNA has hosted many speakers and has associated with many persons suspected of terrorism. There have been leaders within ISNA that have been directly tied to jihadism, and sympathize with Hamas and Hezbollah. Such as Muzammil Siddiqi, Parvez Ahmed, Anwar al-Awlaki, and many others.ISNA hosted the infamous imam at the 2001 ISNA Convention when he talks about Saladin and the King of England, Richard the Lionheart.In this speech, Awlaki clearly states that: "The Palestinian issue should be something we are concerned about day and night. We should participate and support this uprising and let them know that the American Muslims are with you."In conclusion,Jihadism has been going on for over 1,400 years now.Very simple words for the readers: they hate us, because we are infidels, nothing more, and nothing less.is a Volunteer Coordinator for ACT For America, the nation's largest grassroots national security group. ACT has over 750,000 members and 1,000 allied volunteers groups across America.