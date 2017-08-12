The Islamic Society of North America, or as it should be called: the Islamic Supremacists of North America, is a very dangerous group in the United States of America. They have been intimately connected with several Islamic Fundamentalists such as Anwar Awlaki. The Islamic Society of North America was founded in 1982, in Plainfield, Indiana well before the Muslim Brotherhood's plan know as: "The Project" was discovered by our country's intelligence apparatus.
The plan lists in detail the ways that Muslims can commence stealth jihad. A sister-organization of CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations), ISNA's official mission statement is: "To foster the development of the Muslim community, interfaith relations, civic engagement, and better understanding of Islam." Their vision is: "To be an exemplary and unifying Islamic organization in North America that contributes to the betterment of the Muslim community and society at large." Note the word: "unifying", do not be deceived.
The goal of this radical Islamic organization is to resurrect the Caliphate, the Caliphate that existing as it was in the seventh century. It is also no surprise that in the 1980s, terrorism began to take root in the West. ISNA was the organization that held a conference where Anwar al-Awlaki spoke; the radical imam from New Mexico. ISNA hosted the radical imam on September 1, 2001, just ten days before 9/11.
This is an organization that hides behind their hijabs, niqabs, and burqas.
This is an organization that uses the First Amendment of our Constitution to push their radical agenda forward. ISNA was one of the twenty-nine Islamic organizations listed by the Muslim Brotherhood to destroy Western civilization, create an internal Caliphate, destroy America, and then make Islam the universal religion practiced by all.
ISNA was also connected with the Holy Land Foundation Trial in Richardson, Texas. Our government handed down 108 guilty verdicts on the charity(ies) involved in funding terrorism. The foundation had its assets frozen, and then seized by our government. In an official FBI report entitled: No Cash for Terror: Convictions Returned in Holy Land Case, we get the full picture:
"For many years, the Holy Land Foundation used the guise of charity to raise and funnel millions of dollars to the infrastructure of the Hamas terror organization, said Patrick Rowan, Assistant Attorney General for National Security. This prosecution demonstrates our resolve to ensure that humanitarian relief efforts are not used as a mechanism to disguise and enable support for terrorist groups."For readers to understand where all the hate comes from, you must look back at the foundation of Islam. After the supposed Prophet Muhammad received his supposed revelation from the Archangel Gabriel on Mount Hira, he began a process of recruitment. 'Recruitment' meaning spreading Islam. The first ten years of Islam was a building process, Muhammad was first recruiting his family into the Islamic faith.
When Muhammad wanted to expand the new religion, he went to Yathrib, known now as Medina. Let's speak very clearly, Muhammad went to Medina to convert the Jews and Christians. When the Jews and the Christians refused the new faith, this is when things became violent with Islam. There was an important treaty signed outside Medina, known as the Al-Hudaybiyyah Treaty. This treaty was supposed to symbolize peace between the Jews/Christians and Muhammad and his followers.
This is the Arabic term for Al-Hudaybiyyah: صلح الحديبية If you translate this term into English using Google Translate, or any other interpretation device, it will say: 'Hudaibiya reconciliation.' This was NO reconciliation. This was the point in history from which Muhammad waged jihad, and established the first Caliphate. Muhammad moved his followers into place, and attacked, in 624 A.D. at the Battle of Badr (Southwest Medina), and a year later at the Battle of Uhud in 625 A.D. Muhammad marched his army to the gates of Jerusalem (636-637 A.D.) conquering it easily with his freshly supplied troops.
Christians could not attend mass freely, Jews could not blow the shofar. The protection tax or 'Jizyah' (Arabic: جزية) (Ottoman Turkish: جزيه) was a tax levied on non-Muslims, non-Muslims could either pay, or be stoned to death.
Now people may ask: "Why is this history so important?" This history is important, because of its longevity into the future. Since 622 C.E. there has been jihad waged on infidels (الكفار) or Alkuffar. This is how the Islamic Caliphate grew in its size and its capabilities. How does this connect to ISNA though? ISNA has hosted many speakers and has associated with many persons suspected of terrorism. There have been leaders within ISNA that have been directly tied to jihadism, and sympathize with Hamas and Hezbollah. Such as Muzammil Siddiqi, Parvez Ahmed, Anwar al-Awlaki, and many others.
ISNA hosted the infamous imam at the 2001 ISNA Convention when he talks about Saladin and the King of England, Richard the Lionheart.
In this speech, Awlaki clearly states that: "The Palestinian issue should be something we are concerned about day and night. We should participate and support this uprising and let them know that the American Muslims are with you." Blatant Islamic fascism, that is still prevalent today! Is this clear? This is what the Islamists want! It's also notable, that ISNA and its sister organization: CAIR, have both endorsed the radical anti-Semite Linda Sarsour, who wants sharia and jihad in America!
In conclusion, the Islamic Supremacists of North America are creating an atmosphere of intimidation and separatism. Jihadism has been going on for over 1,400 years now. There has been a shift in the jihad that is waged today, it is called STEALTH JIHAD. It is weaving in Islamic extremism, using the cover of free speech.
Very simple words for the readers: they hate us, because we are infidels, nothing more, and nothing less.
Taylor Foland is a Volunteer Coordinator for ACT For America, the nation's largest grassroots national security group. ACT has over 750,000 members and 1,000 allied volunteers groups across America.
