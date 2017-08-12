Puppet Masters
Mad Maxine speaks sense to Trump's North Korea rhetoric - Mike Huckabee offers sarcastic solution
Sarah Taylor
The Blaze
Thu, 10 Aug 2017 16:23 UTC
TMZ on Wednesday that the only way to deal with North Korea and its president, Kim Jong Un, is to work with the nation on "things that they're asking for."
Assenting to the opinion that the United States is on the "brink of nuclear war," Waters told a TMZ cameraman that she wants the U.S. to be "very careful."
"I want us to be very careful, very alert to what is happening and to avoid war," Waters said. "I think we can do this with some diplomacy, but we have got to have [Rex] Tillerson, who is our secretary of state, get those positions filled for deputy [and] for assistant, so that we can engage with North Korea."
Waters said that despite North Korea's continued threats against the U.S. and on U.S. territory, Guam, the government should be actively negotiating with the Kim regime.
"I think there's some things that they want from us, and we have to find out whether or not we can work with them on the things that they're asking for," Waters said.
Invoking President Donald Trump's warning that any further threats to the U.S. by North Korea would be "met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," Waters added, "This is something that we should be very concerned about, but this is not the time to go bluffing and threatening. This is a time for a diplomacy."
In response to Waters' remarks, former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee weighed in with thoughts of his own.
Huckabee wrote on Twitter: "@POTUS has dispatched Maxine Waters to NOKO [North Korea] to talk to Lil Kim [Jong-Un]. After 1/2 hour with her he will drink whatever he gave to his 1/2 brother."
Comment: Remember that time Putin invaded Korea? Mad Maxine does:
But it seems Trump has figured out how to make his most hysterical detractors speak common sense: by acting like a crazy man, his opponents have no choice but to speak some sense. Waters is not only calling for NOT going to war (a rare thing for Democrats this day and age), she is supporting Tillerson's office and actions on the diplomatic front. Paradoxically, Trump's Kim-like rhetoric may be serving the same purpose: bringing North Korea to the point where the only option to save face is to come to the negotiating table, and thereby avoid initiating a self-destructive war.
but we have got to have [Rex] Tillerson, who is our secretary of state, get those positions filled for deputy [and] for assistant , so that we can engage with North Korea."
BUT MAXINE !!!! The Dems have dragged their feet to approve these appointments after the man has been in office for almost 8 months........The real solution is TERM LIMITS !!!
BUT MAXINE !!!! The Dems have dragged their feet to approve these appointments after the man has been in office for almost 8 months........The real solution is TERM LIMITS !!!
Hell yes we need term limits, but dammich Ms Waters..., convince POTUS to appoint Dennis Rodman as an assistant to the DoS.., or sponsor a bill for legal euthanasia of finger raising, loud mouth amoeba brained politicians.
