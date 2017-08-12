But it's as if a Medusa head has been cut up into a jigsaw puzzle; simply piecing it together would create a picture too ghastly for anyone to behold. So I'll let you assemble the picture for yourself:
- For his annual "personal challenge," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has vowed "to visit every state I haven't spent time in before to learn about people's hopes and challenges, and how they're thinking about their work and communities."
- He is having lunch with South Dakotan ranchers and hanging out with Ohio steelworkers and other Rockefeller-handing-out-dimes-level staged PR claptrap.
- He has inserted an exemption in his corporate succession plan to ensure he can still run Facebook if he leaves the company to go serve in government.
- He has hired Joel Benenson, a former Obama advisor and Clinton strategist, to work for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (Zuck's obligatory gazillionaire tax shelter/"philanthropic" social engineering foundation).
- And, most tellingly, he has suddenly seen the light and renounced atheism in favor of a more voter-friendly stance: "I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important."
Not officially, of course. Officially, he is most certainly not running for president and wherever did you get such a silly idea, anyway? You know, kind of like the Hildebeast was "considering" whether to run for president in 2013 and 2014 before finally giving in to the people's wishes and announcing her candidacy in 2015? And, to be fair, maybe he'll try for Congress or the Senate first. But make no mistake: Sooner or later, barring some miraculous intervention, we may be forced to hear "Hail to the Chief" every time the CEO of Facebook walks into a room.
Well, look on the bright side. At least he isn't a lizard. (A cyborg, maybe...)
Everyone has seen the Hollywood version of the Facebook story. You know, like the chat logs from 2004 where Zuck tells his friend to just ask "if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard." After explaining that he has the emails, pictures, addresses and other personal details of over 4,000 Harvard students, his friend, incredulous, asks how he managed that-why they handed all that data to him. Zuck's reply? "I don't know why. They trust me. Dumb fucks." And then, as we all remember, he went ahead and used that data to hack into the email accounts of Facebook's earliest users.
(Oh, wait, you never heard that part of the story? Hmmm, I wonder why Aaron Sorkin left it out of his script?...)
No wonder, then, that from its very earliest stages Facebook has been surrounded by the usual gaggle of deep state movers and shakers who you would expect to attach themselves to such a marvelous spy engine.
Like Jim Breyer. He was the managing partner at Accel Partners when they invested $13 million in start-up money during Facebook's initial round of funding in 2005. As Facebook's biggest shareholder, Breyer had a seat on Facebook's board until he stepped down in 2013. He was also the chairman of the National Venture Capital Association, whose board included Gilman Louie, then CEO of In-Q-Tel. "And who's In-Q-Tel?" you might ask (unless you've watched my video on the subject, of course). Oh, just the CIA's own venture capital firm. Probably nothing to worry about, though.
Or Peter Thiel. The other major early investor in Facebook, Thiel still sits on the Facebook board. He is also the co-founder and former CEO of globalist PayPal. Moreover, Thiel's not just a proud Bilderberg attendee; he actually sits on the influential steering committee, deciding on the NWO conclave's agenda and invitation list.
As The Onion accurately observed back when The Onion still did cutting, relevant stuff, Facebook should more accurately be known as "The Facebook CIA Project."
Of course, Facebook has done nothing to dispel the suspicion that it is an active collaborator in deep state surveillance and censorship of the web. On the contrary:
- Facebook actively and knowingly helped the NSA illegally collect data on Americans.
- Facebook developed special censorship software to accommodate the Chinese government. They actually employed this technology in Thailand. And Zuckerberg was caught on a hot mic agreeing to help Merkel censor Facebook in Germany in 2015.
- Last year Facebook employees admitted to actively censoring stories with the "wrong" political perspective from their trending news section.
- And now Facebook is adding 3,000 "content control staff" to combat "hate speech" and "fake news"-i.e., anything that doesn't comport with the mainstream political groupthink, like those damn Russkie disinfo sites.
But hey, I'm not a statist and I won't be encouraging anyone to vote in any election, so what do I know?
Well, actually, I do know this: It is a scientifically confirmed fact that quitting Facebook makes you happier. And (in case you hadn't heard) THE CORBETT REPORT IS NOT ON FACEBOOK! Are you?
Zuck running for president in 2020!Look at that. Do you see it? The pieces are sitting there on the table. All we have to do is fit them together. But it's as if a Medusa head has been cut up into a jigsaw puzzle; simply piecing it...