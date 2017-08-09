© Rex Features
The full moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse above the Bernese Alps, from Bern, in Switzerland

Stunning images captured the moon passing through the Earth's shadow

A blood red moon lit up the night's sky in many parts of the world during a partial lunar eclipse on Monday.

The spectacular sight was best-viewed in the Indian Subcontinent where it glowed over buildings for hours.

But striking images were also captured in locations as diverse as Poland, Indonesia and Spain.

The moon passed through the Earth's shadow exactly two weeks ahead of the highly anticipated solar eclipse on August 21.

Sunlight was refracted in the Earth's atmosphere, giving the moon a striking dull red or copper colour.


What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes behind the Earth and into its shadow, leaving the sun, Earth and moon in alignment.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon is still visible and can appear to be orange or red - giving it the nickname "blood moon".

That's because the Earth's atmosphere refracts sunlight that indirectly illuminates the moon's surface.

Lunar Eclipse is seen between minarets in Istanbul, Turkey (Image: Anadolu)
A partial lunar eclipse behind the chimney stacks of an electric power station in Delimara, outside the village of Marsaxlokk, Malta
The rising moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain
A partial lunar eclipse in Katowice, Poland
The moon is seen during the Partial Lunar Eclipse in Ankara, Turkey
The partial lunar eclipse over Jakarta, Indonesia
Lunar eclipses last much longer than solar eclipses, because the Earth casts a very large shadow relative to the smaller Moon and can be seen from anywhere on the night side of the Earth.

Last night's lunar eclipse was a partial lunar eclipse, meaning only a portion of the moon passed through the Earth shadow.



When was the lunar eclipse?

The partial lunar eclipse took place on 7 August 2017.

It started at 15:50 GMT (16:50 BST), and peaked at 18:20 GMT (19:20 BST), when about 25% of its diameter was covered.

The moon emerged from the Earth's shadow at 20:50 GMT (21:50 BST).