Saudi Arabia has denied reports, made by the Riyadh-backed branch of the so-called "Syrian Opposition" on alleged Saudi withdrawal from attempting to overthrow the Syrian President Bashar Al Assad."There is no place for Assad in Syria's future," the Saudi Foreign Ministry's statement read on Sunday."The position of the kingdom on the Syrian crisis is firm, and it is based on the Geneva 1 communique and on U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 that stipulated the formation of a transitional body that will run the country," the statement further added.Yesterday, Ahmad Al Asrawi, a member of the "Syrian opposition"-led and Riyadh-based High Negotiations Committee (HNC), assured the Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir has officially backed off from insisting on departure of the Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, considering it an internal issue entirely in the hands of Syrians, not the Saudis.It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia has been one of the staunchest critics of Bashar Al Assad's government and one of the largest backers and suppliers of terrorists in Syria.