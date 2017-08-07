© AFP

Saudi Arabia is no longer interested in overthrowing the Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.According to Ahmad Al Asrawi, a member of the "Syrian opposition"-led and Riyadh-based High Negotiations Committee (HNC), the Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir has officially backed off from insisting on departure of the Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, considering it an internal issue entirely in the hands of Syrians, not the Saudis.Sources in Geneva noted that Al Jubeir already informed the Supreme Commission for negotiations as regards the latest Saudi stance on Al Assad's survival and remaining in power in Syria.According to Al Asrawi, Al Jubeir said that the international community's approach to fight terrorism in the wake of terrorist act that devastated the French capital city of Paris, is not right and has led to the killing of dozens of peopleHe added that Al Jubair praised the new decision of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), which includes the formation of a committee of the Commission to follow up with the Cairo and Moscow-based platforms in order to participate in the delegation of a unified negotiator that would be representing the united "Syrian opposition" during sessions of talks on settlement of the Syrian crisis in Geneva, stressing that the whole political process requires direct negotiations with Damascus, assuring that Saudi Arabia does not have any intentions to interfere in the conflict.Al Asrawi also noted that the head of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), Riyad Fared Hijab, has already apologized for not attending the last round of Geneva talks on settlement of the Syrian crisis, due to health issues.