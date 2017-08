© file photo



Taliban militants have taken control of a key area in the north of Afghanistan, a local official has said, blaming the latest defeat on the central government's failure to provide adequate military support to fend off the attack.Zabi Amani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told AP. "We requested reinforcement from the central government, unfortunately couldn't get any support, that is why the forces lost control of Mirzawalang," Amani said.The Taliban has recently stepped up its attacks, mostly in the south of the country. In late July, Taliban fighters raided and seized the district of Jani Khel in Paktia province lying south of Kabul. The fall of Jani Khel marked the third straight victory by the Islamists in just four days.after storming the district government's headquarters, forcing local security forces to retreat to another base. Just hours after the capture of Kohistan, Taliban fighters seized the Taywara district in western Ghor province.Since then, tens of thousands of lives have been lost while Afghanistan remains plagued by deep-seated corruption, terrorism and tribal animosities.President Donald Trump has vowed to take charge of the situation, reportedly saying at a staff meeting:However, the US is not likely to ever achieve victory in Afghanistan without involving other regional players, believes former Pentagon official Michael Maloof.he told RT. The former Pentagon official proposed a "hybrid approach of military and diplomatic initiatives" for Afghanistan.Maloof reminded that the previous round of peace negotiations in the country broke down after the US announced the withdrawal of its troops and the "Taliban said, 'well, why should we talk?' We should wait for you to leave and do what we want to do."