People stand on the debris of a house at the site of a Saudi-led air strike on an outskirt of the northwestern city of Saada
A disturbing video has emerged showing the aftermath of what reportedly was a deadly Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Yemen. Six children and three women, said to be members of the same family, were killed in the strike.

In the video obtained by RT's Ruptly video agency, bodies can be seen dragged from the rubble of a family's house in northern Yemen.

The alleged airstrike is said to have occurred in the early hours Friday, in the Mahda district on the south-western outskirts of Saada city.

The fatalities have been confirmed by the head of the local health department, Dr Abdel-Ilah al-Azzi, Reuters reports. Three more people were wounded, the official said.

AP also cited security officials in Saada confirming the airstrike on the house and the civilian deaths. Speaking on condition of anonymity, as not authorized to speak to the press, the officials stated the airstrike claimed the lives of nine people, including four children.

It was not immediately clear if the house was hit by mistake, Reuters reports, adding that the Saudi-led coalition maintains that it does not target civilians.

The area, a stronghold of the Houthi group, has previously been targeted by the coalition. In June, at least 25 people were reportedly killed at the al-Mashnaq market in the province in what was said to be a Saudi-led coalition airstrike.


The conflict in Yemen has been raging for over two years, having left thousands dead and many more living in dire conditions. According to UN estimates, over 10,000 people have been killed since the start of intervention, with nearly 20 million in desperate need of humanitarian help.

However, with Saudi Arabia and its allies having restricted fuel supplies, humanitarian groups reportedly can't reach many areas of Yemen. With humanitarian organizations being shut out, people have been dying not only because of the fighting. In what's being described as the "world's worst outbreak of cholera," nearly 2,000 people have succumbed to the disease in several months.


