A disturbing video has emerged showing the aftermath of what reportedly was a deadly Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Yemen. Six children and three women, said to be members of the same family, were killed in the strike.In the video obtained by RT's Ruptly video agency, bodies can be seen dragged from the rubble of a family's house in northern Yemen.The alleged airstrike is said to have occurred in the early hours Friday, in the Mahda district on the south-western outskirts of Saada city.The fatalities have been confirmed by the head of the local health department, Dr Abdel-Ilah al-Azzi, Reuters reports. Three more people were wounded, the official said.It was not immediately clear if the house was hit by mistake, Reuters reports, adding that the Saudi-led coalition maintains that it does not target civilians.The area, a stronghold of the Houthi group, has previously been targeted by the coalition.The conflict in Yemen has been raging for over two years, having left thousands dead and many more living in dire conditions. According to UN estimates, over 10,000 people have been killed since the start of intervention, with nearly 20 million in desperate need of humanitarian help.