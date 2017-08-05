© AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held a meeting with Yemeni Socialist Party General Secretary Abdulraham Saqqaf in course of which the parties discussed crisis settlement in Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday."The sides held a substantive exchange of opinions on important aspects concerning the development of the situation in the Republic of Yemen in light of the internal political conflict, which is going on there, and the critical situation in the social, economic and humanitarian spheres. Both officials agreed that a reliable and durable solution to the ongoing Yemeni crisis can be possible only through renouncing armed confrontation and launching a broad national dialogue with due regard for the interests of all major political forces in the Republic of Yemen," the statement read.Yemen has been drugged into a violent conflict between the government headed by ex-President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi (2012-2015) and the Houthi Shia movement, also known as Ansar Allah, and backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh (ousted in 2012).Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. According to the World Health Organization, 18.8 million people are in need of humanitarian aid in Yemen, while other 14.8 million people have no access to health care services.