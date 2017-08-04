Society's Child
Ransom paid for British banker Stephen McGown held by Al-Qaeda in Mali for 6yrs
RT
Fri, 04 Aug 2017 19:14 UTC
Stephen McGown was captured from his hotel in Timbuktu in 2011 while on a motorcycle trip across the continent. He was planning to set up a new home in South Africa, where he also holds citizenship.
McGown, who previously lived in Putney, southwest London, was captured alongside two other foreign nationals by the Malian jihadist group Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda.
His captors had at one point offered to release him in exchange for the freedom of radical Islamic cleric Abu Qatada, who was at the time held in British custody.
McGown was released on July 29, but this was kept quiet. Those attempting to negotiate his freedom also played down his British citizenship in favor of his South African status, fearing his nationality would complicate his release.
The reported £3.2 million ransom was also kept quiet until Thursday night.
Sadly, McGown's mother died in May after a long illness, but his father Malcolm told the Times of his joy at the news of their son's release.
"It took a long time but we got there: my son is looking well and very healthy and his mind seems as sharp as ever. When he walked through the door and I gave him a hug he felt as sound and as strong as before, so he was well treated up there," the senior McGown said.
"The joy of the miracle that's happened, we can't describe it. Unless you have actually traveled the road, you really don't know what it's like."
McGown's wife was also elated.
"I'm just so pleased this day has come," she told the paper.
"Hope is a funny thing. You're hopeful and then you get bad news, you are despondent but yet you still have hope. You believe he will come home and he doesn't but you still keep believing. It's incredible," she said.
Other hostages from Australia, France, Romania, Colombia and Switzerland are thought to remain in captivity. A Swedish hostage was freed in June and a Dutch captive was rescued by French Special Forces in 2015.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Ransom paid for British banker Stephen McGown held by Al-Qaeda in Mali for 6yrs
- Venezuelan judges and opposition leader flee to Chilean Embassy
- Terrorism expert believes Britain needs a counter-radicalization program for its politicians
- Australian authorities ban the construction of a synagogue citing potential terrorist attacks
- US claims it's killed 'only' six hundred civilians since 2014 in Iraq, Syria
- Diplomatic approach? China accuses India of massing troops and supplies amid border dispute
- Paracetamol and caffeine found in the throat of police shooting victim, Rashan Charles
- Benefits of government 'service': British MPs enjoy thousands of pounds' worth of freebies
- The era of "wars on the cheap" are over for the Empire
- Kremlin agrees with Trump that Russia-US ties at 'an all-time and very dangerous low'
- Hacker who disabled WannaCry arrested and charged in connection with malware targeting banks
- Mueller shifts focus of investigation from 'Russia collusion' to Trump 'financial crimes'
- 'Anonymous' National Security officials implicate McMaster in plot to undermine Trump
- Oliver Stone slams 'dumb' US sanctions against Russia as 'vast stupidity'
- Flash flood traps drivers in Acton, California; 1.5 inches of rain in just half an hour
- Heartless: Italian nurse arrested after attempting to 'silence' newborn with morphine
- Israel to starve Palestinians & encroach on Egyptian territory with underground wall
- Man exposes cop planting drugs on him, gets all charges dropped
- Senate unanimously blocks Trump from any recess appointments
- Desperate attempts to smear Corbyn over Venezuelan crisis
- Terrorism expert believes Britain needs a counter-radicalization program for its politicians
- US claims it's killed 'only' six hundred civilians since 2014 in Iraq, Syria
- Diplomatic approach? China accuses India of massing troops and supplies amid border dispute
- Benefits of government 'service': British MPs enjoy thousands of pounds' worth of freebies
- The era of "wars on the cheap" are over for the Empire
- Kremlin agrees with Trump that Russia-US ties at 'an all-time and very dangerous low'
- Mueller shifts focus of investigation from 'Russia collusion' to Trump 'financial crimes'
- 'Anonymous' National Security officials implicate McMaster in plot to undermine Trump
- Israel to starve Palestinians & encroach on Egyptian territory with underground wall
- Senate unanimously blocks Trump from any recess appointments
- Desperate attempts to smear Corbyn over Venezuelan crisis
- Moscow: Washington is slipping into 'primitive Cold War clichés
- Aussie police reveal details of 'sophisticated' ISIS-directed plane bomb and gas attack plots
- Israeli police: Possible bribery and fraud in cases related to Netanyahu
- 'We will find you': DOJ and DNI vow war on leakers
- US embassy staff could get around Putin's expulsion - if they're willing to cook and clean for themselves
- German FM reiterates US sanctions against Russia 'diametrically opposed' to European interest
- Trump reportedly says US 'losing' war in Afghanistan, wants top brass reshuffle
- Cut the Americans off from space? Here's how Russia could respond to new US sanctions
- Who cares about the population, it's politics: EU blacklists 3 Russian nationals and 3 companies over Siemens turbines to Crimea
- Ransom paid for British banker Stephen McGown held by Al-Qaeda in Mali for 6yrs
- Venezuelan judges and opposition leader flee to Chilean Embassy
- Australian authorities ban the construction of a synagogue citing potential terrorist attacks
- Paracetamol and caffeine found in the throat of police shooting victim, Rashan Charles
- Hacker who disabled WannaCry arrested and charged in connection with malware targeting banks
- Oliver Stone slams 'dumb' US sanctions against Russia as 'vast stupidity'
- Heartless: Italian nurse arrested after attempting to 'silence' newborn with morphine
- Man exposes cop planting drugs on him, gets all charges dropped
- Detroit, MI, Fed Court: Unlicensed pets are contraband, police can legally kill them
- 'Maidan ideals betrayed': Kiev Council and regional deputies demand the impeachment of Poroshenko
- 'Involuntary manslaughter'? Woman who urged boyfriend to kill himself via text messages sentenced to 2.5 years in prison
- According to WikiLeaks, this is how the CIA spies on your everyday life
- Zoo bear brutally mauls man after he tries to 'tease' it with food in Thailand
- Manhunt underway after three people shot in San Francisco park
- Cannabis company buys entire California ghost town to create marijuana tourist destination
- Another fire rips through Dubai 'Torch' Tower: That's 6 skyscrapers in 3 years!
- Unidentified hackers cash out over $140K worth of bitcoins in WannaCry ransom
- Ohio man gets 20 years for reposting ISIS social media threat to US troops
- One killed and 6 injured in suicide attack on NATO troops in Afghanistan
- Poroshenko's party now polling at a measly 9 percent
- Humans had farms 30,000 years earlier than previously thought
- Greeks' main genetic ancestry from the Minoans and Mycenaeans
- An old ruse: Psychopathic leaders have advocated false flag terrorism for over 2,000 years
- Hereditary trait or head-binding? Archeologist seeks answers on strange skull found at Scotland's Achavanich Beaker burial site
- Rare conjoined bat twins discovered in Brazil
- Princess Diana's former private secretary berates Royal Family for disrespectful treatment towards Diana
- JFK docs revelation: Dallas mayor during assassination was CIA asset
- 1,000-year-old Pictish fort unearthed in Scotland
- French archaeologists unearth 'Little Pompeii' dating back to 1st century
- Boy literally stumbles upon rare 1.2 million-year-old fossilized skull
- Tapes reveal that Princess Diana feared bodyguard she was 'deeply in love with' was "bumped off," Prince Charles insisted on having a mistress
- Ancient DNA sets the record straight on the Canaanites
- Airbrushed from MSM history: Five forgotten US-led 'regime changes'
- Sniveling Piers Morgan defames Princess Diana
- Columbia University and the assassination of Patrice Lumumba revisited
- Israelis confess to Deir Yassin massacre: "I stood them against the wall and blasted them"
- Research shows ancient humans had sex with non humans - 'ghost species'
- Experts flummoxed by Chinese bone carvings offer $15,000 to crack ancient code
- Newly released tranche of JFK assassination records includes testimony from KGB defector
- Remembering Princess Diana: William and Harry share their memories and regrets
- Keck telescope twilight observations reveal huge storm on Neptune
- As we approach solar minimum, cosmic ray flux continues upward trend
- New Neptune storm appears in a bizarre location
- New images from Alaska's seafloor suggest high tsunami danger
- Flashback: Russian and South Korean scientists reach initial stage in joint project to clone extinct woolly mammoth
- Corrupt science: Chinese government finds hundreds of researchers guilty of engaging in peer-review fraud scam
- Facebook updates its technology to better flag 'fake news' for it's readers
- 'Glowing' water in exoplanet's atmosphere discovered by NASA's Hubble telescope
- Geneticist warns 'superior designer babies' born into the upper class could be just years away after DNA breakthrough
- Earth Overshoot Day: Environmental groups say we have consumed more natural resources than the planet can produce
- Scientists reconstruct world's first flower
- Action-at-a-distance: Scientists surprised by discovery of planet-induced stellar pulsations
- A pirating service for academic journal articles could bring down the whole establishment
- Gold nano-rods: A major breakthrough in cryogenic freezing
- Russia's largest banks embracing blockchain technology to improve speed, safety of transactions
- New study connects breakdown of hypothalamus with accelerated aging
- Satellite captures incredible images of world's largest floating solar farm in China
- Facebook shuts down experiment after AI bots talk to each other in code
- Greenhouse gas-eating bacteria discovered deep in subglacial Antarctic lake
- 'Loner' bees and autistic humans share genetic profile, says study
- Flash flood traps drivers in Acton, California; 1.5 inches of rain in just half an hour
- Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash cloud sparking 'doomsday' scenes on Indonesian island
- Wildfire covers 110 square kilometres in Kootenay National Park, British Columbia; closes large stretch of highway
- Shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake registered in Tonga region
- 82-year-old man found dead in field probably struck by lightning in Brewster, Ohio
- Flash floods kill 7 and leave 27 missing in Vietnam
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed piglet born in Hebei province, China
- Timeline for the Sun's Solar Kill Shots Entering the Grand Solar Minimum
- Torrential rain floods neighborhoods, roads across Boston, Massachusetts; over 3 inches fell
- Flash flood sweeps through Flint, Michigan; 4 inches of rain in less than 2 hours
- Wet weather in May and July break rainfall records in Ottawa, Canada
- 10 sinkholes found near hydroelectric dam in Vietnam
- Dead whale found on shore in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
- Update: Lightning kills 7 more in Odisha, India; 42 dead in past four days
- 12% of Montana is in exceptional drought - a once-in-a-century event, says NOAA scientist
- Photographer captures stunning shelf cloud over Lošinj Island, Croatia
- Hail stones lash desert as freak weather hits south-east UAE
- Mount Sinabung volcano in Indonesia erupts, spewing ashes and hot smoke more than 4km high
- Worker being struck by lightning filmed at Florida International Airport
- Lightning bolt kills 2 children in Kenya
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Meteor fireball flies over Andalusia, Spain
- Slow meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Astronomers detect space rock 3 days after it passes close to Earth
- New Comet: C/2017 O1
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Long slow' meteor fireball seen over Hawley, Texas
- Meteor rattles windows and scares residents in Campinas, Brazil
- Loud boom over North Carolina caused by meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball explodes over South Australia (VIDEOS)
- Glowing meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea
- Possible fast moving meteor fireball sighted over South Australia
- Meteor reported over Hunter Valley, New South Wales
- Meteor streaks over Columbia County, Georgia
- 'Spectacular' fireball spotted in Whanganui, New Zealand
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Lightening up: The Benefits of Photobiomodulation
- Leaked Monsanto docs reveal it tried to kill research on Roundup and influence EPA to conceal information about cancer risks
- Whatever you know about how bad Big Pharma is, what they're wanting to do with revolutionary gene therapy is worse
- A just cause: Metabolic therapy for cancer
- Nearly sixty percent decline in Western mens' sperm counts
- Zika returns: First sexually transmitted infection of 2017 confirmed in Florida
- Pesticide biotech continues to threaten environmental and human health
- Drugged nation: Over one third of Americans were prescribed opiate pain medications in 2015
- US soda consumption at a 31-year low
- Monsanto Papers: Leaked docs reveal scientific mischief and regulatory collusion
- The Concentration of Power in the Food Industry: What We Eat is Dependent Upon Who's in Control
- The Poison Papers: Secret concerns of industry & regulators on the hazards of pesticides and other chemicals
- Interview with Dr. Jacob Puliyel: WHO's revised norms are allowing the use of unsafe vaccines
- UK: Massive row ensues over importation of chlorine-washed chickens from the US
- Why do humans yawn?
- Healthcare for dogs is becoming more breed-specific
- The fallacy of 'safe levels' of mercury and lead
- Is fasting the Fountain of Youth?
- The epidemic of diseased ovaries - Polycystic ovarian syndrome
- The reasons why almost no children in France are medicated for ADHD: Ways in which they define and treat it
- Expand your set of mental models: How to train your brain to think in new ways
- The face-name effect: Do you look like your name?
- 'You spot it, you got it': I am the reason my husband infuriates me
- Why adversity is often the instrument of growth
- Researchers crack the "smile code", identifying 3 distinct varieties of smile: Affiliation, dominance and reward
- A child's truth in a country of lies
- Need to relieve stress or regulate emotions? Try talking to yourself in the third-person
- Study suggests psychopaths learn to lie better, faster than non-psychopaths
- Sixteen difficult to learn life skills that will pay off forever
- If you don't rest you get stressed
- Cognitive cross-training and exercise enhance learning
- Gabor Maté: The addict in all of us
- Provable science: Money really can buy happiness
- Jordan Peterson: 'Postmodernism is destructive, and its origins are Marxist' (VIDEO)
- What exactly divides Catholics and Orthodox? (Hint: not much)
- The healing power of trauma sensitive yoga
- 8 science supported reasons why writing is an excellent health-hack
- Talking to your dog is good for your health
- Self-transcendence: The art of achieving seemingly impossible goals by focusing on a purpose greater than yourself
- How laughter brings us together
- East Field farming wife recalls crop circles appearing in Wiltshire in the 1940s and 50s
- Global animal mutilations still defies explanation
- 'Fidget spinner' crop circle appears in West Sussex
- Residents shaken after reporting chupacabra sightings in mountains of Riverside County, California
- NASA live feed allegedly captures footage of 'mother ship' near International Space Station (VIDEOS)
- Paranormal journalist claims to have "scientific evidence" that aliens lived alongside humans on Earth
- Mummified bodies in Peruvian desert stirs debate
- Sleep paralysis and waking up in the middle of the night being unable to move
- 'The Lowe Files': Actor says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter
- NASA poised to announce discovery of aliens, says Anonymous
- Possible UFO seen over New York suburb
- David Paulides releases 'Missing 411' documentary
- Mysterious disappearances of UFO researchers
- Giant crop circles appear overnight in French field
- 'Missing 411' documentary explores disappearance of Idaho toddler, other children
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Seen a Bigfoot? Call Bigfoot 911 and this North Carolina group may investigate
- Strange 'drum-like' booms heard in the sky over southwest Louisiana
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
- TSA workers find gaint lobster in packed luggage -- Twitter users are not amused
- 'Out of town passenger' spotted in speeding car
- Always read the label! New Zealand parents mistakenly feed their kids Scooby Snacks
- I was offended! Comedian Steve Hughes on the absurdity of political correctness
Quote of the Day
He who allows oppression shares the crime.
- Desiderius Erasmus
Recent Comments
Continuous line drawing, drawing with your non dominant hand, drawing without looking at your picture or speed drawing are all great exercises...
Makes you wonder who was responsible for WannaCry and who might be pissed of at it being switch off
Hey Hash +1 I can think of more upside-down stuff to get creative with :P
Central Intelligence Agency - CIA National Security Agency - NSA National Reconnaissance Office - NRO
Balls. Guts! Great! A TRUE AMERICAN VS A NAZI! You going down! Your ass is grass! You going down,. I've got you on tape! Wow! Guts! Lying cop...
Ransom paid for British banker Stephen McGown held by Al-Qaeda in Mali for 6yrsA British banker held by a Malian wing of al-Qaeda for six years has been freed after a reported £3.2 million (US$4.2 million) ransom was paid. Stephen McGown was captured from his hotel in...