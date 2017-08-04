The ideal scenario

Hezbollah, Lebanon 2006

You heard Sharon, before he suffered his massive stroke, he used this phrase in the Knesset, you know, "The Palestinians must feel pain." This was during one of the intifadas. The idea that if you continue to beat and beat and beat the Arabs, they will submit, that eventually they'll go on their knees and give you what you want. And this is totally, utterly self-delusional, because it doesn't apply anymore. It used to apply 30 years ago, when I first arrived in the Middle East. If the Israelis crossed the Lebanese border, the Palestinians jumped in their cars and drove to Beirut and went to the cinema. Now when the Israelis cross the Lebanese border, the Hezbollah jump in their cars in Beirut and race to the south to join battle with them. But the key thing now is that Arabs are not afraid any more. Their leaders are afraid, the Mubaraks of this world, the president of Egypt, King Abdullah II of Jordan. They're afraid. They shake and tremble in their golden mosques, because they were supported by us. But the people are no longer afraid.

Turns out this is total nonsense

[Sidebar: I chose the example of Hezbollah in 2006 to illustrate the collapse of the "scared into surrender" paradigm, but to illustrate the "don't contest your enemy's superiority - make it irrelevant" the better, and earlier, example would be Kosovo in 1998-1999 when a huge operation involved the entire NATO air forces which lasted for 78 days (the Israeli aggression against Lebanon lasted only 33 days) resulted in exactly nothing: a few destroyed APCs, a few old aircraft destroyed on the ground, and a Serbian Army Corps which was unscathed, but which Milosevic ordered to withdraw for personal, political reasons. The Serbs were the first ones to prove this "target denial" strategy as viable even against an adversary with advanced intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities]

Russians task force, Syria 2015

Good terrorists, aka "FSA", Syria 2017

So who is next - Venezuela?

Assumption Demoralized enemy Air superiority Boots on the ground North Korea ? Yes No Syria No No No Iran No Yes No Venezuela ? Yes Yes? Russia No No No The Ukraine No No Yes China No No No

Conclusion - Afghanistan 2001-2017