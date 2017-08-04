Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

The use of light therapy has a long history and was considered cutting edge treatment for a variety of infectious diseases, skin disorders and wounds in the late 1800's and early to mid-1900's but was shunted aside with the invention of antibiotics and the rise of Big Pharma. Now, light therapy is making a comeback and there are hundreds of research articles on the therapeutic benefits of red, near-infrared, green and, sometimes even blue, light. Photobiomodulation has shown promising results in the treatment of a wide array of disorders from chronic pain to Alzheimer's disease to acne and more.Join us on this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we'll discuss the science behind why light is so effective, what happens to your body when exposed to certain wavelengths and how to incorporate light therapy into your life in the comfort of your own home.01:20:00