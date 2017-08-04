Deputies of the ten provincial councils have called for the adoption of a law to remove the incumbent president from power.Several Ukrainian regions immediately supported the June decision of the Kiev regional council to demand the launch of impeachment proceedings against Petro Poroshenko.The Verkhovna Rada was called upon by deputies from 10 regional councils of Ukraine to adopt a procedural law on impeachment. The need for the resignation of the incumbent president was declared by Dmitry Pavel, the head of the "Opposition block" faction in the Chernovts regional court on behalf of several legislators of the regional councils, whose appeal is at the disposal of Izvestia. At the same time appeals to bring the Ukrainian leader to justice were heard from both Western and Central and Eastern Ukraine from representatives of different political forces.While the people's deputies argued, the Kiev regional council managed to officially demand that the parliamentarians initiate the procedure for the resignation of the head of state, having previously adopted the necessary law, which for 25 years of independence of the country had never before appeared. Now the deputies of a number of large regions of Ukraine made speeches in support of the decision of the Kiev colleagues.The head of the "Opposition block" faction in the Chernovets Regional Council, Dmitry Pavel, on behalf of colleagues from other regions, said that any president should understand that "This office is not permanent, it is elected, and Ukrainian society must have all the levers to take this authority from him.""I am sure that in September the Chernovets regional council will prepare an appeal to the central government bodies so that they will pass a law on impeachment of President Poroshenko," the deputy said, recalling the address of the Kiev regional council.In his statement, which was at the disposal of Izvestia, he expressed the hope that by the end of the year all regional councils would require impeaching the incumbent president, who "bears personal responsibility for the situation in the country."ATU participant Vitaly Zaparnyuk from Chernivets also supported him, saying that "the ideals of the Maidan are betrayed, corruption is bursting out, Poroshenko is keeping money offshore while the war is going on.""The country is rushing into a collapse!" said Zaparniuk, demanding the resignation of Petro Poroshenko.The deputy from the Ternopil Regional Council Vasily Derevlyany noted that a few months ago the local parliament had already demanded early elections of the president and parliament of the country. According to him, the faction "Batkivshchyna" will soon initiate an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada, which will require the adoption of a law "on the impeachment procedure for the president of Ukraine."The Dnepropetrovsk Council was reminded that Petro Poroshenko was also chosen for his promise to "finish the war in a week," yet the economy does not work, politics is in chaos, and the war does not stop. Local deputy Antonina Ulyanina is sure that "going further with this president" will only make things worse."I am for the very idea of impeachment unequivocally and unquestioningly!" said Mikhail Boyko, deputy of the Khmelnitsk regional council, laconically supporting his colleagues.In the Mykolayev and Zaporozhye Regional Councils they stressed that the credibility of Petro Poroshenko "has fallen catastrophically," so the decision of the Kiev Regional Council should be supported. At the same time in Mykolayev and Zaporozhye they admitted that many are still afraid to speak publicly for the resignation of the president, but already in the autumn session, most local legislators would vote for an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada and demand that "Poroshenko get out."A similar opinion was expressed by the head of the faction "Fatherland" in the Cherkasy Council, Mikhail Mushchik and deputy Vasily Stolyar from the Volyn regional council. And the deputy from Transcarpathia, Andrey Sheket, called the situation abnormal when, under the country's constitution, impeachment is possible, but there is no procedural law.One of the harshest statements was made by the head of the faction of the same "Fatherland" in Lviv, Yuri Gudima, calling for the removal of immunity "from everybody, including Poroshenko." In his opinion, "when everyone will be on an equal footing, there will be more responsibility, and then maybe something will change for the better."