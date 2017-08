The Poroshenko Bloc, the president's eponymous party, would earn 9.3% of those likely to vote, while the Russian-oriented Opposition Bloc would earn 8.4%. The pro-EU, reform-oriented Civic Position party led by former Defense Minister Anatoliy Grytsenko would earn 8.3%.



The Russia-oriented For Life party led by media mogul Vadym Rabinovych would earn 7.7%, the populist Radical Party led by Oleh Liashko would earn 7.3% and the pro-EU, Self-Reliance party led by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi would earn 5.8%.

Fortunately for him all the other parties are just as unpopular.Ukraine's first post-Maidan PM, Arseniy "Our Man Yats" Yatsenyuk was famously forced to resign last year when his popularity dropped to single digits. Ukraine's first post-Maidan president is getting there too.If parliamentary elections were held today his "Poroshenko Bloc" party would get j ust 9.3% of the vote 9.3% is way down from the 22% the coalition around Poroshenko secured in 2014.In fact Ukrainians are so fed up with their politicians no party is polling higher than 11.2 percent-that is the percentage of votes Yulia Timoshenko's "Fatherland" party would get.The next parliamentary elections in Ukraine are scheduled for 2019, but 48% of the people wants early elections.