Essence of Petrodollar

Weak Link in Global Currency Reserve

Saudi Vulnerability

Liar, Liar, Oilfields on Fire

Enter the Aramco Deal

China on a White Horse

Second, the Chinese would then be in a position to demand that oil sales to China be paid in Yuan currency, in RMB terms.

Copy Cat Damage as Wildfire

Geopolitical Effect

The Chinese Govt is greatly irritated by the requirement to use US Dollars in payment for crude oil in the global market. The Beijing officials finally have some leverage in arranging for a major deal to pay for crude oil in RMB currency, their Yuan. The negotiations have been in progress for a couple months. The development is not covered well in the financial press, not even in the alternative media. It will happen, just a matter of time. Its effect will be far reaching and likely devastating.It will not be deposed via financial markets, like with a bond market failure or a COMEX gold market default with bust. Such is folly to imagine as likely to occur. The Western bankers are expert at rigging the financial markets, one and all. Their central bank bond support has extended to stock market support, soon to corporate bond wide support also. The USGovt is hanging onto its power base in increased isolation. The assaults are on many flanks and platforms.Its essence is the sale of crude oil universally in US Dollar terms. Typically the payment form is the US Treasury Bill. The OPEC crew typically sock their surplus petro dollars in US Treasury Bonds. The sale proceeds never exit the USD form. The deal was struck in 1973 by the Rockefeller agent named Heinz Kissinger. It came in the wake of the abrogated Bretton Woods Gold Standard, which Nixon violated with force and audacity. In fact, the arrangement was suggested by the US side of the table. Never mind that it was Rockefeller who hatched the idea of a tripled oil price, the exact opposite of what has been inscribed in the historical annals.The US Govt would provide them with plenty of regional conflict. Over the four decades since, the Arabs have accumulated a few cool $trillion in US T-Bonds. The TIC Report on foreign bond assets is a gigantic fabrication. Most Saudi bond holdings have been hijacked and stolen, used as the core to the US Dept Treasury's vaunted Exchange Stabilization Fund. They will never see at least $3 trillion in sequestered bonds. A joke here, since the ES Fund is the most secretive multi-$trillion fund in human history.The global currency reserve consists of the trade payments done in USD terms, together with the banking systems holding US T-Bonds as core assets.The US economy is heavily dependent upon imported goods within its massive supply chain. To some extent the producers in Asia, the Pacific Rim, and the Emerging Markets can dictate terms on trade payment.The Saudis are the subject of occasional debate for a failed kingdom, a collapsed monarchy, a bankrupted nation, with finances bleeding red ink like never before in its brief history. Infighting has occurred to wrest the title of crown prince for Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), certain to have caused internal resentment and worse.The Saudis have issued bonds to finance their deficits, breaking new ground and angering some hardline Moslems. Their currency swaps are occasionally showing danger signals. The incidents with Qatar have left the Saudis with few if any friends, even in the Arab world. The arms deal charade with President Trump was one for the comic books. Even Langley is angry, as MbS screwed up their plans to stabilize the kingdom and region, with the goal of less terrorism. The other violent clown, Mohammed bin Zayed (MbZ) is the crown prince of Abu Dhabi in the UAE. Both might soon become expendable.. They wish to steal the Yemeni oil & gas reserves, which are enormous and plentiful, even as not ever mentioned in the dutiful lapdog Western press. After 50 years of oil production, the Ghawar field is pumping over 98% water and brine. Other elephant fields are equally tapped out. The Saudis do have several smaller fields in production, but they do not compensate for the vacated elephants. Not at all. The Saudis are liars on oil reserves.The Saudis wish to conduct an IPO stock deal on 10% of the ARAMCO assets and income. They laughingly estimate the total petro-chemical corporation to be worth US$2 trillion. In response, the Western energy analysts hopped on the wagon to provide financial analysis of value. Well, surprise surprise! The analysts estimate the ARAMCO giant to be worth $500 billion or less, at least four times less than the bloated exaggerated value posted by the Saudi liar princes. The IPO deal is stalled, possibly since underwriting brokerage houses might not wish to be the object of lawsuits in the near future. Meanwhile, the Saudis are sweating badly, very worried about not having their $200 billion payday. They will be lucky to have $50 billion in the tainted IPO deal. Below is just one site of the sprawling state owned complex.The Chinese are always opportunistic. They invest in trade and structural placements, in the hope of winning commercial partners and friends. They do not wage war to win their way. The Chinese are observing the ARAMCO deal and its massive snag. They might hand to the Saudis an over-valued offer on a gilded platter. China has stayed away from any direct involvement in the Yemen War. However, they might be the supplier of some missiles used in Yemen by the native defenders, delivered by the Iran Military.They would become a favorite foreign son in the process, especially if other Western financial houses refuse to invest in the bloated over-valued petro-chemical firm.The ARAMCO investment, large or small, would serve as leverage to fracture the Petro-Dollar at its home base, within Saudi Arabia. The shock waves would be heard around the financial world.The Petro-Dollar de facto standard is about to suffer multiple coffin nails. The rival Gulf Arabs will not wish to lose market share to the Saudis. They will permit the Chinese payment terms in RMB, a no-brainer. On the other side, Southeast Asian oil customers will wish to buy crude oil from the Gulf region generally in currency other than the US Dollar. They are fast dumping their US Treasury Bonds, a trend that has endured for almost two years. The Gulf Arabs will grant the Asians the right to pay for crude oil in whatever currency they wish, being very accommodative. The result will be deeply damaging. The Gulf Region will sell crude oil in non-USD terms on a widespread basis and significant scale.The NeoCons in charge are diverted in their attention with the slightest temptation toward useless nonsense. The US Congress is a chamber of corrupted members and babbling fools, the majority of whom are bribed into puppet status.The Petro-Dollar will be recognized as dead, no longer the standard. If not dead, it will be regarded as having left the Intensive Care ward and heading to the Morgue, a white sheet over its lifeless cadaver, with a cemetery plot being selected. With logic on the argument's side, no standard can have such large exceptions on the buyer side or seller side. The advent of the Dual Universe will have its dawn, with the USD sphere coexisting with the RMB sphere. The impact will then fall on the global banking reserves for more avid bond dumping. Concerns will be raised on how the US Govt and US Fed can manage the heaping volumes of dumped US Treasury Bonds. The derivative machinery will be put to screeching strains, even given some adverse publicity.The Asians will shed their US T-Bonds, in favor of both RMB bonds and Gold bullion. The game will change in a way to make clear the end of the King Dollar Era. The great transition from Western sovereign bonds to Gold bullion will begin in earnest. FThe United States will be compelled to create and launch a new domestic only dollar, all in time, complete with official denials. Let it be dubbed the New Scheiss Dollar, complete with a long sequence of devaluations. The $500 billion annual trade deficit will become a major talking point. It will open the door for the United States to the Third World.