The Dynasty Collection
Russian diamond miner Alrosa is planning to sell a unique collection of five diamonds; including a 51.38-carat gem which is "the purest of all large diamonds manufactured throughout the Russian jewelry history."

The so-called 'Dynasty Collection' consists of five diamonds cut from a 179-carat rough diamond which was recovered in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) two years ago.

"This collection is really unique. All five diamonds were manufactured from one rough diamond, which is an exceptional case. It took a year and a half to create the collection. But the result was worth it: we have obtained amazing quality diamonds," said Alrosa President Sergey Ivanov, adding the group has been certified by the Gemological Institute of America.


According to him, the starting price of the collection could be no less than $10 million.

The principal diamond, the Dynasty, has a Triple Excellent cut and a traditional round form with 57 edges.

"It has no matches in Russian history in terms of overall quality characteristics. This is the most clean and expensive diamond ever cut in our country, the pinnacle of Russia diamond cutters' craftsmanship,"said Alrosa.


Other diamonds in the collection are named after the dynasties that "played a crucial role in the development of Russian jewelry," the Sheremetevs, the Orlovs, the Vorontsovs, and the Yusupovs.

The collection will be sold at a special online auction scheduled for November 2017.