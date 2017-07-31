© REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed/File photo



"We paid $50,000 for their liberation," Ali Husein al Khansuri told Sputnik.

Ali Husein al-Khansuri, a Yazidi activist from Iraq who is helping Iraq's Yazidi minority search for loved ones who were enslaved by Daesh terrorists, told Sputnik that they have been able to buy back 1,700 Yazidis, mostly women and children, who have been held in captivity since 2014.Special agents are helping Iraq's Yazidi ethnic minority search for loved ones who were enslaved by Daesh terrorists.Nine of her relatives are still in captivity.Ammi and five of her children, who are originally from Iraqi town of Sinjar, have been found in Syria's Raqqa. They were freed on November 25, 2016.Young lady Haifa was also bought back in Raqqa on December 6, 2016.Most of her family were kidnapped in 2014.On March 22, two sisters Susan and Shirin were bought back for $22,000, making the total number of saved Yazidis 1,700 people.The Yazidis are an independent tiny Kurdish religious community living primarily in northern Iraq's Nineveh province.The Yazidis were targeted by Daesh in its campaign to "purify" Iraq and its neighboring countries of non-Islamic influences.