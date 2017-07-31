Hundreds of rescuers and volunteers on the ground and in the air combed a thick Siberian forest trying to locate a 14-year-old who got lost picking berries. With hopes dwindling, the girl was finally found on the sixth day of the massive search operation.On Sunday, Yana Tomacheva was found alive in the wild of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region after wandering in the woods for six days. The rescue operation went on for almost a week, with more than 230 police officers, National Guard personnel, military and volunteers scouring the lush area.Hundreds of square kilometers of dense taiga forest, as well as the land along the rivers and roads had been searched with the help of 17 vehicles. A helicopter, drones and a gyroplane were also deployed.Now safe, Yana was found extremely exhausted and is expected to be transferred to a hospital in Krasnoyarsk, local media reports citing the regional emergencies ministry's spokeswoman."She got lost near village of Chindat. It's a pretty remote area, forest there is like a wall," rescue personell said at the time. "It is enough to walk ten kilometers and not see anything," local media reported citing the police.Dozens of locals and rescuers flocked to the area as the search operation unfolded.