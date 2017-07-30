Earlier this year, the Military Times polled active duty troops and found that only 12% believe transgenders serving openly helps military readiness, while 41% believe it hurts. If you want to write off our service men and women off as bigots, why then do only 18% oppose the repeal of the "Don't Ask Don't Tell" policy that kept homosexuals from serving openly?
With your gender imprinted on every strand of your DNA, there is simply no doubt that those we describe as transgender, or those "transitioning" towards a gender other than their biological one, suffer from some form of mental illness, a gender dysphoria. Like depression or obsessive compulsion, the severity of this illness varies. Some are able to function, some are not. Regardless, people suffering from any form of mental illness have absolutely no business serving in the American military.
This is not an act of discrimination; those suffering from depression, attention deficit disorder, learning disorders, mood disorders, behavioral disorders, speech disorders or any history of self-mutilation, are disqualified from serving in the military. And what is sex reassignment surgery if not a horrific form of self-mutilation?
Beyond the gender dysphoria, the stunningly high suicide rates among the transgender speak for themselves. Anywhere from 32% to 50% of the transgender population will attempt suicide at some time in their life. This is compared to just 4% in the overall population. Although the science proves the exact opposite, leftists argue that discrimination and bullying of the transgendered explains this jaw-droppingly high suicide rate. What these leftists cannot explain is how that absurd thesis stacks up against the fact that white Americans have a higher suicide rate than blacks and other minority groups.
Moreover, studies prove that a successful transitioning does nothing to help the patient:
A 2011 study at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden produced the most illuminating results yet regarding the transgendered, evidence that should give advocates pause. The long-term study - up to 30 years - followed 324 people who had sex-reassignment surgery. The study revealed that beginning about 10 years after having the surgery, the transgendered [sic] began to experience increasing mental difficulties. Most shockingly, their suicide mortality rose almost 20-fold above the comparable nontransgender population.
Comment: Feelings change but the body doesn't: A sobering look into transgenderism and medical malpractice
The single most tragic thing happening right now to this group of people has absolutely nothing to do with Trump. These are people in desperate need of compassionate and intense mental health help, and yet the Left and their dishonest mainstream media allies continue to be increasingly inhuman in their use of these vulnerable individuals as a spear in the culture wars. This insanely cruel campaign to indulge rather than treat sick people, to use their illness as a club and wedge against those on the pro-science right, to wage a campaign that denies help to those in most need of it, is an act of pure evil.
And those who would saddle our military with this campaign of denial, those who would risk the lives of all of our troops by making the military less efficient, these are people who have no business declaring themselves "pro-troop" or pro-LGBT.
Even before the Democrats and media said so, I was for homosexuals openly serving in the military. But for the sake of the mentally ill, for the sake of the safety of our men and women in uniform, for the sake of our security, we cannot allow the mentally ill to serve in our armed forces.
