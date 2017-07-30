© turnto10.com
Shocking videos of a plane crashing into a California freeway and bursting into a ball of fire have been released by John Wayne Airport.

The plane had just taken off from the airport when it experienced a power failure. The pilot attempted to land back in the airport, but crash landed on its outskirts. The small Cessna plane came down on the 405 Freeway near the MacArthur Boulevard on June 30, leaving a trail of flames in its wake.
Two passengers were seriously injured, but are expected to make full recoveries, ABC7 reports.

The videos show the fiery crash from two opposing angles.

"The fact a plane can crash-land on the freeway and only strike one vehicle is extraordinary," Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz told the LA Times.