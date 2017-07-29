Health & Wellness
Sleeping less than 7hrs a night may contribute to a larger waistline and risk of heart disease, study finds
Daniel Steingold
Fri, 28 Jul 2017 00:00 UTC
new study finds people who lack sufficient shut-eye - particularly those who sleep less than seven hours a night - are at a greater risk of obesity, along with a host of other maladies linked to heart health.
Researchers at the University of Leeds studied 1,615 adults, all of whom reported their sleep and eating patterns. Participants also had their weight, waist circumference, and blood pressure levels recorded, as the researchers looked at how these variables were affected by a night's rest.
Overall, the health outcomes associated with a poor quantity or quality of sleep were telling.
For example, individuals who slept an average of six hours a night had waist measurements three centimeters greater than those who got slept nine hours a night.
"Because we found that adults who reported sleeping less than their peers were more likely to be overweight or obese, our findings highlight the importance of getting enough sleep. How much sleep we need differs between people, but the current consensus is that seven to nine hours is best for most adults," says lead researcher Dr. Laura Hardie in a news release.
Worse sleep patterns were also linked to a lower incidence of HDL, or good cholesterol, which can remove bad fat from one's circulation.
Interestingly, the researchers found no link between shortened shut-eye and a poor diet, which came as a surprise.
While this study's findings provide insight into the broad effects of sleep on metabolic health, it should not be mistaken for a longitudinal study.
Still, it demonstrates the overall benefits of rest, with the researchers adding that seven-to-nine hours a night is the sweet spot for most adults.
"The number of people with obesity worldwide has more than doubled since 1980," emphasizes researcher Greg Potter. "Obesity contributes to the development of many diseases, most notably type 2 diabetes. Understanding why people gain weight has crucial implications for public health."
The study's findings were published Thursday in the journal PLOS One.
Comment: Read more on diet and sleep: Why You Need To Learn About Leptin If You Are Overweight
Snippet from the above article:
Not Only Diet: Sleep and Leptin ResistanceMore information on Leptin can be found here:
As I mentioned above, leptin resistance isn't only a result of a poor diet. Lifestyle factors like stress and poor sleep play a huge role.
To fix leptin resistance you must improve your sleep.
Poor sleep contributes to fat gain. This is why I put so much emphasis on sleep in The Program.
Let's take a quick look at how leptin, sleep and fat loss are interconnected.In a healthy body, the following happens at night:
- After 4 hours of sleep in darkness (you shouldn't be able to see your hand in front of your face when sleeping), melatonin is produced.
- When this happens, leptin creates a surge of fat reserves to be released for energy. Your thyroid is up-regulated, boosting your metabolism. At the same time, your mitochondria start burning this fuel to maintain a stable body temperature throughout the night. All this fat mobilization and burning happens effectively when you are sleeping a solid 7-9 hours a night. Elevated insulin (from big meal too close to bed) can shut down this process, along with exposure to artificial light at night.
- Meanwhile, lack of sleep (7 hours or less, or interrupted poor quality sleep):
Hence why prioritising and fixing your sleep is a crucial step to addressing leptin resistance issues.
- Produces ghrelin, which stimulates appetite and down regulates the feeling of fullness. Making you overeat the next day.
- Increases stress hormone cortisol
- Decreases testosterone (testosterone burns fat in both men and women)
- Lowers sensitivity to dopamine, serotonin, and neurotransmitters (less 'feel good' feelings), leading to depression. Also, when you are low in these hormones, the body craves junk foods for a 'pick me up' dopamine boost. Eating these foods when you don't need them contributes to leptin resistance.
- Decreases reaction time, strength, and power
