Egypt's opening of a new military base in its western desert reflects an attempt to join Libyan General Khalifa Haftar in fighting terrorism and challenging ineffective US-backed government in Tripoli, according to a report by the private intelligence firm Soufan Group on Friday.The base's inaugural ceremony earlier this week was tended by Libyan General Khalifa Haftar, who controls much of eastern Libya, as well as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi the report said.Egypt has been among Haftar's strongest supporters, lending both political and financial assistance, as well as direct military support for his campaigns against Islamist groups in eastern Libya, the release said.The United States and the United Nations back Libya's fledgling Government of National Accord, which shelters in a heavily guarded compound in Tripoli and has little influence beyond the city, the release added.