© Bobby Yip / Reuters



President Donald Trump has announced that electronics giant Foxconn is investing $10 billion in its first US assembly plant in Wisconsin, where an expected minimum of 3,000 jobs will be created. Technology, however, may supplant human jobseekersThe company will produce LCD screens for high-tech electronics.Joining Trump in a special announcement Wednesday at the White House were Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (R).The president, using the electronic giant's move to Wisconsin to highlight his "Buy American, Hire American" agenda, pointed to Gou in his announcement and said: "If I didn't get elected he definitely would not be spending $10 billion."During the 2016 campaign, Trump promised to bring back manufacturing jobs which have been outsourced to countries with cheaper labor."Foxconn joins a growing list of industry leaders who understand that America's capabilities are limitless and that America's workers are unmatched," Trump said But the jobs that the president was touting today may not be the same factory jobs that once employed so many people in the heartland.Dean of the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas and author of "Managing Industry Creation," Stefanie Lenway, explained, "These are going to be high-level engineering jobs, but we have a shortage of engineers," Wired reported Lenway added that these jobs entail incredibly clean work. Just a speck of dust can damage the product. So,In 2013, Foxconn promised to spend $30 million on a plant in Pennsylvania, which never came to fruition, according to Wired.