What is the Congress up to with their stupid bill that imposes more sanctions and removes the power of President Trump to rescind the sanctions that President Obama imposed?Congress is doing two things. One is that Congress is serving their campaign contributors in the military/security complex by being tougher with Russia, thus keeping the orchestrated threat alive so that Americans denied health care don't start looking at the massive military/security budget as a place to find money for health care.In other words, the bill is a lose-lose for Trump. Yet Republicans are supporting the bill, thus undermining their president.Yesterday I heard an orchestrated, staged "interview" between two women on NPR's "All Things Considered" (on NPR all things are never considered). It was a propaganda show focused on Trump's expression of disappointment in Jeff Sessions, whom Trump mistakenly appointed Attorney General.When Trump nominated Sessions, the Democrats and the presstitutes went berserk. Sessions was "unqualified," a "racist," blah-blah. But now Sessions is the hero of the presstitutes and Democrats. They love him, because he has sold out Trump on the question of the justification for an investigation of Trump as a suspect "Russian agent" by an independent prosecutor who happens to be a member of the anti-Trump ruling establishment.In other words, Sessions, who has been beat up previously by the establishment, is too afraid to do his job.In other words, Trump had, as I predicted, no idea what he was doing when he chose his government.So now he suffers for his ignorance.What was the point of the staged NPR interview between the two women? The point was that Sessions, unlike Trump, respects the rule of law whereas Trump wants to bend the law in order to cover up for himself. The interview was staged so that without the two women having to say it, Trump's anger at Session was proof that Trump was guilty of some illegitimate "Russian connection."In other words, it was carefully constructed innuendo. Who constructed the innuendo? NPR's women were just reading from a script.As far as I can tell not only the Democratic Party but also the Republican Party supports the left-wing's view that Trump's election was illegitimate, because he was elected by the votes of illegitimate people - "the deplorables" to use Hillary's term.Who are "the deplorables?" They are the remnants of the American working class. They are the people whose jobs were sent overseas to Asia by the global US corporations in order to enrich their shareholders and executives via higher profits from lower labor costs. They are the people who in order to stay afloat had to rely on debt in place of the missing income and whose debt is now so high that they have no disposable income. A huge proportion of the American population is incapable of raising a measly $400 without having to sell personal possessions.In other words, they are refugees from a destroyed American middle class.Trump stood up for them against the rich who ruined them, and now the rich are going to ruin Trump.It will teach a lesson. Henceforth in the United States no one will dare to stick up for the American people. America is not for Americans any more than the world is for the peoples of the world. America and the world are for the One Percent. No one else. Russia, China, and Iran are in the way, and, thus, they are on Washington's hit list.It is heartbreaking to watch the Russians continue to believe, lesson after lesson to the contrary, that they can reach a deal with Washington. This unrealistic hope will destroy Russia. The Russian government will continue to grasp at straws and be put off guard.It is utterly amazing that the Russian government can believe after its extensive history of being left hanging in the wind by its agreements with Washington that any agreement with Washington is worth anything.There is little doubt that the great and wonderful beacon of light that is Democracy in Washington, also known as the government of the "exceptional" people and the "indispensable" country, is lost in hubris and arrogance and will destroy life on earth.