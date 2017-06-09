© Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters

Syrian civil war 'almost stopped'

The air forces of the US-led coalition are working to undermine the anti-terrorist efforts of the Syrian government, Colonel General Sergey Surovikin of the Russian ground forces has said."The coalition air forces and the strongholds of the forces of New Syrian Army [now known as the Revolutionary Commando Army] have blocked the way of the government forces, tasked with defeating IS [Islamic State] groups," he said at a briefing on Friday.he said.The statement comes after US warplanes stuck pro-government forces near At Tanf on Thursday, the third such incident in the space of several weeks.According to Surovikin, the coalition warplanes and the strongholds of the New Syrian Army it's backing have blocked the passage to pro-government forces which are fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists, and are setting up frontier outposts on the Iraqi border in the At Tanf area."This is a violation of the sovereign right of Syria to protect its borders," he stressed.The commander expressed hope that the US-led coalition would undertake measures to avoid further attacks on government forces and would "engage in a more substantial fight against Islamic State terrorists on the territory of Syria."The spokesman for the Russian General Staff, Colonel-General Sergey Rudskoy, said that the fighting has come to a halt on most of the territory of Syria."There was a dramatic improvement in the situation after the signing of the memorandum on the creation of the de-escalation zones in Syria," which took place in Astana, Kazakhstan in early May, he said."The civil war in Syria has practically stopped," the spokesman said.The de-escalation or safe zones in Syria, where no fighting is allowed for the warring sides, were established in Idlib province, north Homs province, the Ghouta suburbs of Damascus, and parts of the southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra.Surovikin added that the achievements in the peaceful resolution of the conflict allowed the Syrian government to "concentrate most of its efforts on the destruction of Islamic State [IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL] in the eastern part of the country.""With the support of the Russian Air Force, significant progress has been done in all directions," he said.He reiterated that "that the government forces and the supporting Russian Air Force aren't carrying out warfare against the Syrian opposition, but consistently moving towards eliminating IS, Jabhat al-Nusra, and affiliated terrorist groups."He added that IS "was also ousted from the Shaer gas field, which inflicted significant damage on the terrorists' economic potential, depriving them of income from the illegal production of hydrocarbons."