A new article by NASA to answer the question if a Warming Earth is natural, they focus on CO2 emmissions, and talk about the pre-industrial age, but never show charts of pre-industrial age, but tell you how natural change occur too slowly through history and that its all "human caused" quick rises in temperatures. I added many pre-industrial temperature graphs, volcanic cooling events and current May 2017 temperatures which are down -0.1C since May 2016.