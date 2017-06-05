© Representational Image

A mother and her son were killed today in Hudi village of the district after lightning struck them, a senior district official said.Babytai Jayawant Bule (40) and her son Vikas (14), both residents of Tulsinagar village, had gone to Hudi to harvest groundnuts, when the incident took place, he said.In a separate incident, 20 goats were killed when lightning struck them in village Katkheda, the officer added.Source: Press Trust of India