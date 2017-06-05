Earth Changes
Lightning bolts kill 2 family members and 20 goats in Maharashtra, India
India Today
Sun, 04 Jun 2017 13:07 UTC
Babytai Jayawant Bule (40) and her son Vikas (14), both residents of Tulsinagar village, had gone to Hudi to harvest groundnuts, when the incident took place, he said.
In a separate incident, 20 goats were killed when lightning struck them in village Katkheda, the officer added.
Source: Press Trust of India
My parents often wondered why I would grow so indignant at the falsification and exploitation of the Nazi genocide. The most obvious answer is that it has been used to justify criminal policies of the Israeli state and US support for these policies.
