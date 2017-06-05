© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A woman has died after she was attacked by two dogs in a horrific incident in Galway. Emergency services were called to the scene in the village of Moycullen at approximately 3pm yesterday.Independent.ie has learned that the woman, named locally as Teresa McDonagh, who was aged in her 60s, was attacked by two bullmastiff dogs at a home.The animals were shot dead by neighbours who came to Ms McDonagh's aid at a house in Knockarasser, near Moycullen, Co Galway. It is believed she was visiting a relative at the time.Her remains were moved to University Hospital Galway yesterday evening. A post-mortem is now expected to take place on the woman's body.An inquest is due to take place over the coming days.Gardaí attended the scene and a full investigation is under way into exactly what led up to the dogs attacking the woman.A spokeswoman confirmed: "Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Galway this afternoon."Gardaí are investigating if the dogs may have escaped from a shed before attacking the woman.One local said: "The woman was very well known and respected."This is a terrible tragedy for the area."The local community in Moycullen was in shock at the death.One man, who did not want to be named, said there was "commotion" in the area as the incident unfolded.He said: "There was a lot of commotion in the area earlier on."It's so shocking. You often hear of a child being killed by dogs, but never an adult."It's a very sad thing to have happened and I just hope her family get the support they need."Another woman said that everyone in the area is heartbroken for the family.She said: "It's very sad. I didn't know what happened, but I did see an ambulance and a Garda car rush by earlier on."I don't understand how something like this could happen."There are definitely a lot of questions to be asked, but it's a terrible tragedy."Another man, in his 40s, from Moycullen, told Independent.ie his wife rang him to give him the horrific news."I was just on my way back from work when my wife rang and told me what happened. I feel very sorry for this woman's family," he said.