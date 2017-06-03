© Independent UK

Video of Griffin holding the head appears in the ad, alongside images of liberal filmmaker Michael Moore and black-hooded protestors smashing windows.

The use of Griffin is an unusual tack in race that has otherwise been about Ossoff's and Republican Karen Handel's backgrounds, national security and health care. But in a race that has been saturated in spending by the candidates and outside groups, trying a new approach (if the ad does run on TV) might be an attempt to break through with voters who have grown weary of all the TV ads on the race.