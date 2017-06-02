"What's happening to me has never happened in this great country. A sitting president of the U.S. ... is personally trying to ruin my life forever".

"As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it".

"It's quite clear they're trying to use me as a distraction and I'm not going to be collateral damage for this fool".

"I'm going to make fun of him (President Trump) more now".

Kathy Griffin, the so-called comedian who made an obscene image glorifying the ISIS style beheading of the President of the United States, has hired a lawyer and both now outrageously claim that she is the victim of the situation.At such a moment it is necessary to repeat my calls for her arrest for making criminal threats against a public figure and publishing an obscene image which according to reports deeply disturbed President Donald Trump's 11 year old son.Kathy Griffin has perversely gone on the offensive saying that Donald Trump's family are "using their power to target her", although she and her lawyer Lisa Bloom have provided no evidence to support this outrageous claim.Griffin went on to say,One is now witnessing the strange spectacle of aShe further stated that the scandal is due to the fact that she is a woman. This is again simply not true. The scandalous, threatening and for that matter the obscene content of the image she posted was what was in her hand, not the fact that it happened to be a woman holding what appeared to be the severed head of the President of a major world power.She claims that it was meant to be comical, but few people see the joke in the grotesque glorification of ISIS.President Trump posted the following Tweet about Griffin's obscene image.First Lady Melania Trump posted the following statement following reports that her son came crying to her thinking that his father had been killed,Of course, a maniacal Trump hater couldn't make a statement without dragging Russia into the equation. She claimed that the fact that Trump's family are upset about her despicable image is a ploy to distract the mainstream media from 'Russigate'. She said to this effect,The vulgarity of the American litigation culture was fully on display at the press conference posted below. A vile propagandist called Kathy Griffin has been made to be a victim even though the only victims are those traumatised by the obscene image that a grown woman called Kathy Griffin had the audacity to post.Griffin then stated,