It isn't often that I am at a loss for words, but I just opened Twitter and saw this:


Now, no matter what you think of President Trump, isn't this going just a bit too far?

Gossip site TMZ posted an article about Griffin's photo shoot with controversial photographer Tyler Shields titled Kathy Griffin Beheads President Trump: I Support Gore.

Griffin joked with Shields on set they would need to move to Mexico after the photos were released or fear imprisonment, the article states.

The people of Twitter responded to the photo.








Even people who don't like Trump spoke up...










Some pointed out that people did similar things to Obama, but since when do two wrongs make a right?


Many made comparisons to ISIS...








Some said that Griffin has the right to express herself, even though they disagree with how she did it...




Speaking of boycotting, this is a good question...


Griffin defended the photo on Twitter, and people responded...









I think this Tweet sums things up perfectly...