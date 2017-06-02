A massive dust cloud - known locally as a "haboob" - has recently swept across the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.The storm has brought vast amounts of sand and dust into the city, burying several homes and severely limiting visibility.Ecosystems and natural resources in the country have been deteriorating due to climate change. Water supplies are scarce and severe droughts are common. After years of desertification, the country's rich biodiversity is under threat and drought has hindered the fight against hunger.Experts say that without rapid intervention, parts of the African country - one of the most vulnerable in the world - could become uninhabitable as a result of climate change.