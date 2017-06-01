"We will cease honoring all non-binding agreements", and "will stop contributing to the green climate fund".



"I can not in good conscience support a deal that harms the United States".



"The bottom line is that the Paris Accord is very unfair to the United States".



"This agreement is less about climate and more about other countries getting a financial advantage over the United States".



"The agreement is a massive redistribution of United States wealth to other countries."



"Fourteen days of carbon emissions alone would totally wipe out the U.S. contribution to reduction by 2030"

According to a study by NERA Consulting, meeting the Obama Administration's requirements in the Paris Accord would cost the U.S. economy nearly $3 trillion over the next several

By 2040, our economy would lose 6.5 million industrial sector jobs - including 3.1 million manufacturing sector jobs It would effectively decapitate our coal industry, which now supplies about one-third of our electric power



The Obama-negotiated Accord imposes unrealistic targets on the U.S. for reducing our carbon emissions, while giving countries like China a free pass for years to Under the Accord, China will actually increase emissions until 2030



America has already reduced its carbon-dioxide emissions Since 2006, CO2 emissions have declined by 12 percent, and are expected to continue to According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the U.S. is the leader in oil & gas



President Obama committed $3 billion to the Green Climate Fund - which is about 30 percent of the initial funding - without authorization from Congress

With $20 trillion in debt, the U.S. taxpayers should not be paying to subsidize other countries' energy

According to researchers at MIT, if all member nations met their obligations, the impact on the climate would be The impacts have been estimated to be likely to reduce global temperature rise by less than .2 degrees Celsius in 2100.

President Trump just announced that the. But "begin negotiations to re-enter".Trump said:The Paris Accord is a BAD deal for Americans, and the President's action today is keeping his campaign promise to put American workers first. The Accord was negotiated poorly by the Obama Administration and signed out of desperation. It frontloads costs on the American people to the detriment of our economy and job growth while extracting meaningless commitments from the world's top global emitters, like China. The U.S. is already leading the world in energy production and doesn't need a bad deal that will harm American workers.