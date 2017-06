The journalists are not the target, according to my source — and I say, thank goodness for that. Instead, the Trump administration is looking for the leaker. Who could it be?

Some in the administration are focusing on a retired, high-ranking military officer who held important posts in the intelligence service, according to the source.

Former CIA director and convicted criminal David Petraeus is under investigation for mishandling classified information yet again. Cernovich Media first reported that H .R. McMaster had been disclosing classified information to Petraeus Today John Crudele of the NY Post reports The Justice Department has gotten a warrant from the US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court — also known as the FISA court — to conduct electronic surveillance on a group of journalists who've been the recipient of leaked information, the source said.(Petraeus was later convicted of this offense.)McMaster had also been overheard having meetings with media relations members of KKR, where Petraeus is Chairman.Although Trump has fired several leakers, McMaster remains as NSA.Trump has been trying to shuffle McMaster to the Army, a move multiple Pentagon sources have told me the Army is blocking.