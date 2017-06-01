Today John Crudele of the NY Post reports:
The Justice Department has gotten a warrant from the US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court — also known as the FISA court — to conduct electronic surveillance on a group of journalists who've been the recipient of leaked information, the source said.
The journalists are not the target, according to my source — and I say, thank goodness for that. Instead, the Trump administration is looking for the leaker. Who could it be?
Some in the administration are focusing on a retired, high-ranking military officer who held important posts in the intelligence service, according to the source.McMaster had been having nightly phone calls Petraeus, who had his security clearance pulled after he disclosed classified information to his mistress. (Petraeus was later convicted of this offense.)
McMaster had also been overheard having meetings with media relations members of KKR, where Petraeus is Chairman.
Although Trump has fired several leakers, McMaster remains as NSA.
Trump has been trying to shuffle McMaster to the Army, a move multiple Pentagon sources have told me the Army is blocking.
Most of the negative media coverage has been coming from McMaster, Dina Habib Powell, and Petraeus. Maggie Haberman has been a beneficiary of these leaks, and is no doubt seeking the advice of counsel.
