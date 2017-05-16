"It's very hard when your boss, the President, and your boss, the NSC advisor, see the world so differently," says one staffer, who opposes regime change in Syria.
Comment: That's the essence of what these sources are saying: McMaster is a warmonger. They're not. Neither is Trump.
Staffers on the National Security Council describe a culture of intimidation, especially for those who didn't come in under McMaster and support the Trump campaign's commitment to put America First.
"It's like the Bush years never ended," notes one staffer who didn't come in under McMaster. "I didn't sign up for this shit and the American people didn't vote for it."
The staffer also doubts that Democrats are to blame for withholding security clearances, especially for those with ties to General Michael Flynn. The Pentagon under Secretary Mattis has been working with Senator John McCain to deny security clearances over the fictitious Russia investigation.
McMaster uses Powell to plant negative stories in the Washington, D.C. media, our sources tell us.
"We all know she slept her way to the top of NSC, working her way from the receptionist desk at Dick Armey's office," notes one NSC staffer. "She has zero qualifications and given her ties to Huma Abedin is a security risk."
Dina Powell, who is often described as "The Republican Huma Abedin," is a member of Vital Voices, an organization founded and co-chaired by Hillary Clinton.
Dina Habib Powell wants everyone to know that she used to bring leftover mloukhia to school for lunch and that she is a good friend of Hillary Clinton's aide Huma Abedin, who worked with her husband at the Clinton-linked consultancy Teneo. Powell is also close to Valerie Jarrett.
Looks like Vital Voice, which Hillary founded and which Dina Powell is a member of, is a part of Hillary's donation racket. It was mentioned in one of Hillary's paid speeches: "Well, let me start with a thank you. I mean, I think Bank of America's partnership with Vital Voices is just exemplary. I mean, what you're doing to support Vital Voices in the mentoring and development arena really matters."
Liz Cheney, the daughter of then-Vice President Dick Cheney, described Powell in 2005 as "an Arab woman who could serve as a role model to the Middle East".
Powell took over staffing for the White House. She's using her neocon connections to now staff President Trump's National Security Council.
Powell has a history of placing hits against her perceived rivals, say those who worked with her in Dick Armey's office.
In the 1990s she got in trouble leaking negative stories on none other than Ginny Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas. The attacks alienated Powell from working with Armey's office and she was exiled to the Republican National Committee.
After several months of inquiry, GotNews will also be breaking news about Dina Powell's time at Goldman Sachs and her relationship to former Goldman Sachs president and current director of Trump's National Economic Council Gary Cohn later in the week, as well as her connection to Ivanka and Jared Kushner — a senior administration official confirmed via text message that Powell and Cohn have been having an affair.
