A local rescue group has found dozens of sick and dying pelicans along the Ventura and Santa Barbara coasts in recent weeks.

One cause likely is domoic acid poisoning, which has taken a toll on birds and marine mammals throughout California in recent months.

Domoic acid is a naturally occurring toxin in the algae.

Fish eat the algae but generally not enough to harm them. Sea lions and birds, however, eat so many of the fish that they are getting a level that is toxic to them.

For a while, the hardest hit type of bird seemed to be loons, said Julia Parker, animal care director for the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.

"Now, it's affecting the pelicans," she said.

The group's volunteers rescued 17 pelicans from January through March.

Then in April, the group took in 15, and in May, 39 were brought to its Goleta-based rehabilitation center, Parker said.

So far this year, nine have been transferred to another facility, and 15 recovered enough to be released back into the wild, she said. The rest have died.

Along with domoic acid poisoning, some young pelicans and adult birds have shown up emaciated recently, Parker said. That's not too unusual for this time of year.

Birds are flying back from breeding spots, and some of the juveniles are fending for themselves for the first time, she said.

To report a bird in distress along Ventura and Santa Barbara beaches, call the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network at 805-681-1080.

Parker said the group also needs volunteers, particularly those who would be available to respond to calls in Ventura County and take birds up to the Goleta rehabilitation center.