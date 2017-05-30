Earth Changes
Pelicans found sick, dying along the coast at Ventura and Santa Barbara, California
Cheri Carlson
Ventura County Star
Sat, 27 May 2017 20:53 UTC
Ventura County Star
Sat, 27 May 2017 20:53 UTC
One cause likely is domoic acid poisoning, which has taken a toll on birds and marine mammals throughout California in recent months.
Domoic acid is a naturally occurring toxin in the algae.
Fish eat the algae but generally not enough to harm them. Sea lions and birds, however, eat so many of the fish that they are getting a level that is toxic to them.
For a while, the hardest hit type of bird seemed to be loons, said Julia Parker, animal care director for the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.
"Now, it's affecting the pelicans," she said.
The group's volunteers rescued 17 pelicans from January through March.
Then in April, the group took in 15, and in May, 39 were brought to its Goleta-based rehabilitation center, Parker said.
So far this year, nine have been transferred to another facility, and 15 recovered enough to be released back into the wild, she said. The rest have died.
Along with domoic acid poisoning, some young pelicans and adult birds have shown up emaciated recently, Parker said. That's not too unusual for this time of year.
Birds are flying back from breeding spots, and some of the juveniles are fending for themselves for the first time, she said.
To report a bird in distress along Ventura and Santa Barbara beaches, call the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network at 805-681-1080.
Parker said the group also needs volunteers, particularly those who would be available to respond to calls in Ventura County and take birds up to the Goleta rehabilitation center.
Comment: See also: Algae toxin killing marine mammals along Southern California coast
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- When will Washington quit the business of killing Syria's civilians? Never
- Trump's personal lawyer Cohen subpoenaed by House Intel Committee
- Flashback: Gaddafi to EU one year before they destroyed his country: 'Libya needs help preventing African migrants from flooding Europe'
- US begins arming SDF militia to fight ISIS near Raqqa
- Tamir Rice killer fired, not for murder, but for lying on his police application
- Pelicans found sick, dying along the coast at Ventura and Santa Barbara, California
- US successfully tests ICBM interceptor missile
- NASA's Juno finds monstrous cyclones churning over Jupiter's poles
- NASA to release artificial clouds in the sky above Maryland coast
- 'Jihadist drug': 137kg of Captagon seized at French airport, partly bound for Saudi Arabia
- Ex-CIA director Brennan refuses to reveal if Russia holds damaging info on Hillary
- Potty paper...what it reveals about your personality
- Islamic terrorism: US' ally for 38 years
- Ratcheting-up: Seoul confirms joint war drill with US B-1 bomber; N Korea taunts 'bigger gift package for Yankees'
- Fox News: Kushner didn't suggest Russian communications channel in Kislyak meeting, according to 'source'
- Trump sets up a 'war room' to battle Russiagate
- Thunder? Mystery boom jolts awake residents of Tauranga, New Zealand
- Tens of thousands of migrants attempting to reach Europe daily - 54 drowned in Mediterranean last week alone
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Teen involved in consensual sex kills himself when cop threatens to register him as sex offender
- When will Washington quit the business of killing Syria's civilians? Never
- Trump's personal lawyer Cohen subpoenaed by House Intel Committee
- US begins arming SDF militia to fight ISIS near Raqqa
- US successfully tests ICBM interceptor missile
- Ex-CIA director Brennan refuses to reveal if Russia holds damaging info on Hillary
- Islamic terrorism: US' ally for 38 years
- Ratcheting-up: Seoul confirms joint war drill with US B-1 bomber; N Korea taunts 'bigger gift package for Yankees'
- Fox News: Kushner didn't suggest Russian communications channel in Kislyak meeting, according to 'source'
- Trump sets up a 'war room' to battle Russiagate
- Deep State in action: Obama loyalist Brennan drove FBI to begin investigating Trump associates last summer
- Putin to Le Figaro: Stop inventing fictional threats from Russia
- Iran's response to Trump's Saudi Arabia visit: Saudis will share the fate of Iran's shah
- Legit? Alleged DC surgeon claims on 4chan that Seth Rich was alive and recovering before officers entered ICU
- Trump's communications director leaves position - Trump planning comms war room shakeup
- Daily Mail source: FBI warned MI5 about Manchester terror attack
- Liberal rag interviews one of Putin's few defenders in the American intelligentsia - Stephen F. Cohen
- Russia and India: 70 years of friendship and progress
- Lavrov during Cairo visit: West responsible for chaos caused by terrorism in Middle East
- US is killing more Syrian civilians than Assad: Is it time to tomahawk the Pentagon?
- 'Even US doesn't call me a hacker': Assange hits back at Ecuador's new president Lenin Moreno
- Flashback: Gaddafi to EU one year before they destroyed his country: 'Libya needs help preventing African migrants from flooding Europe'
- Tamir Rice killer fired, not for murder, but for lying on his police application
- 'Jihadist drug': 137kg of Captagon seized at French airport, partly bound for Saudi Arabia
- Tens of thousands of migrants attempting to reach Europe daily - 54 drowned in Mediterranean last week alone
- Teen involved in consensual sex kills himself when cop threatens to register him as sex offender
- A happy police story, for once: Cop responds to noise complaint by shredding it on the drums with local band
- Recycling bin full of decapitated animals found in Florida (Update)
- UK radio stations refuse to play song calling Theresa May a 'liar' - reaches tenth place in download charts anyway
- Majority of Eastern Europeans want neutrality between Russia and NATO
- Man gets 9-year jail sentence after smoking on airplane resulted in toilet bin fire
- 'Hillary should've learnt to tell truth': Mother of slain Benghazi attack victim
- Japan has more jobs than applicants but no impact on wage increases
- German police detain 'jihadist' teenager over suspected Berlin terrorist plot
- SOTT Focus: The demise of Western Civilization: "Gender fluidity" as a harbinger for Postmodernist Hell
- Cut them off: Australia plans to revoke convicted pedophiles' passports to prevent 'child-sex tourism'
- Trump pays tribute to Portland stabbing victims - 'They stood up to hate & intolerance'
- Europe bracing for 'flood' of illegal Ukrainian migrant workers
- India begins high-level probe into Boeing & Airbus' $10.6-billion deal with Air India
- Killary seen wearing favorite anti-seizure glasses at Memorial Day parade in New York
- Pretoria police hunt three women who kidnapped, drugged, repeatedly raped 23-year-old man
- The lessons of Sgt. Pepper's 50 years later: Stop fighting one another and focus on the real enemy
- Paul Craig Roberts - "Kennedy assassinated by a conspiracy between the CIA, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secret Service"
- May 29, 1859: Meteor explosion startles Florida residents
- Against Our Better Judgement: How the USA was used to create Israel
- Grand architect of modern terrorism: The true horror of Zbigniew Brzezinski's policies
- Crimes of Britain: A deadly history of collusion with terrorists
- John Lennon 'murdered by CIA-trained killer to stop ex-Beatle radicalising youth
- Trojan War? New genetic study shows invaders may have ousted Stonehenge people
- Traces of South America's earliest people found under ancient dirt pyramid
- Essay by Winston Churchill on 'alien life' discovered at Missouri museum
- Out of Europe rather than out of Africa, new study suggest
- Best of the Web: Graham Hancock: Why Science Should Cherish Its Rebels - The Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis Is Anything But Dead
- The FBI - No legal basis but lots of kompromat
- Africa's Auschwitz: Death Island, the concentration camp erased from history
- The murderous history of North Korea
- Built to last, Roman roads withstand the passage of time
- New documents claim UK 'ignored' Zimbabwe massacre to further own interests
- Chaco Canyon's ancient civilization continues to puzzle
- 'Winged serpent' fossils discovered in excavation at ancient Tennessee sinkhole
- Empire, conquest, the war America has forgotten...it doesn't even have a name
- NASA's Juno finds monstrous cyclones churning over Jupiter's poles
- NASA to release artificial clouds in the sky above Maryland coast
- Most smartphone apps share your data with 3rd party services
- Unexpected complications: CRISPR gene editing can introduce hundreds of unintended mutations into the genome
- Methane leaks may lead to cooling instead of warming: Scientists find a 'totally unexpected' source of climate cooling
- New impact flash seen on Jupiter
- Bitcoin and other blockchain technology 'is where the internet was in 1992' - Dutch CEO
- A key feature of the human brain has just been found in monkeys
- Synesthesia: Can you hear what you see?
- Google's AutoML AI won't destroy the World...yet
- Insect anomaly: 17-Year cicadas emerging 4 years early
- Microsoft wants to store data in DNA within the next three years
- The Pentagon introduces augmented reality headsets to give soldiers increased 'situational awareness'
- NASA's Jupiter mission reveals 'brand-new and unexpected' discoveries
- Star's sudden disappearance baffles scientists
- Indonesian monkey mafia steals tourists' stuff, then sell it back for treats
- New study shows snakes, thought to be solitary eaters, coordinate hunts together
- Asteroids which could wipe out an entire continent are hidden by the Taurids meteor shower, astronomers claim
- Whales only recently evolved into giants
- Five asteroids will cruise by Earth in the next year, and one is coming very close
- Pelicans found sick, dying along the coast at Ventura and Santa Barbara, California
- Thunder? Mystery boom jolts awake residents of Tauranga, New Zealand
- Updates: Worst ever natural disaster: Death toll from Moscow storm rises to 16 (VIDEOS)
- Magnificent ring around the sun seen in Lake Tahoe, California
- Residents across Kent, UK mystified by loud bang
- Woman killed by lightning bolt while cycling in Aachen, Germany
- More than 120,000 lightning strikes recorded within 12 hours over southeast England and northern France
- Volcanism in the Mini Ice Age, which next eruption will drop Earth's temperate?
- Violent 'Super Storm' hits the UK with 70,000 lightning strikes
- Lightning bolt kills farmer in Pangasinan, Phillipines
- Woman found mauled to death after apparent bear attack in Akita, Japan
- Dead minke whale found at Long Beach Peninsula, Washington
- Stunning Aurora Australis 'southern lights' illuminate night sky above New Zealand
- Cyclone Mora hits Bangladesh, 300,000 evacuated
- Floods and landslides in Brazil leave at least seven dead, 35,000 homeless
- Climate Change - It's all about the money
- France heat wave: Locals break 300 fire hydrants to beat high temperatures
- Wild boar charges children at playground in Vienna, Austria
- Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured
- Hunter recovering from black bear attack in Boise County, Idaho
- Meteor fireball spotted in New Territories, Hong Kong
- Meteor fireball reported over England and Wales
- Meteor fireball streaks across sky over Texas
- Meteor fireball filmed over Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- Green meteor fireball turns on explosive performance over New Zealand
- Bright meteor fireballs recorded over Brazil
- Comet Johnson joins the ranks of visible comets
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- A shocking new low in the vaccine debate
- Scientists investigate pigs in connection with Congo's new Ebola outbreak
- The media ignores America's drinking water crisis
- Cholesterol is vital: Your body is incapable of making hormones without it
- Doctor jumps onstage to warn crowd to leave Vaxxed film
- Magnesium and the weight loss connection
- God created tumors for a reason
- The best probiotic for brain and gut health
- What it is like to be struck by lightning
- Dirty electricity and what it means for your health
- Italy facing unprecedented mandatory vaccine push
- Millions of Americans uneasy about vaccine safety are now labeled "notorious"?
- Opioid addiction and other iatrogenic health problems re-evaluated
- Deadly glioblastoma tumor rates rise in Europe and the US -- are cell phones to blame?
- What screen time does to a child's brain & sensory processing ability
- Statins, statistics and statinistics
- Gynecologist gives 10 reasons women should ditch the pill
- Millions of Americans who eat canned foods are still being exposed to the toxic chemical bisphenol A
- Chronic sleep deprivation can cause the brain to start 'eating' itself
- Dr. Peter Gøtzsche exposes Big Pharma as organized crime
- Learning to read profoundly transforms the brain from stem to cortex
- Jordan Peterson on how to deal with depression and suicidal thoughts
- Forest Kindergarten: Running free in Germany's outdoor preschools
- Stop asking kids how they're doing in school
- Top two reasons why people commit suicide
- Touch isolation: Is lack of touch destroying men?
- Waldorf-inspired principles for holistic parenting
- Awe engages your vagus nerve
- Why do we fidget?
- Cute aggression? What is that?
- 'Love hormone' Oxytocin could help spread kindness between strangers
- The human brain detects disease in others even before it breaks out
- Tips on overcoming confirmation bias
- Gratitude: How it motivates us to become better people
- 5 insidious phrases sociopaths and narcissists use to undermine your confidence
- Overscheduling kids prevents self-discovery
- Does living with less actually make one happier?
- 7 signs that you are probably smarter than average, no IQ test required
- To understand others, know thyself
- 40 more 'intelligence' genes found
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Seen a Bigfoot? Call Bigfoot 911 and this North Carolina group may investigate
- 'Banging sounds from the sky' recorded in Staten Island, New York
- Strange 'drum-like' booms heard in the sky over southwest Louisiana
- Mothman? Chupacabras? Or something else entirely?
- Bus driver films triangle UFO over Exmouth, UK
- Unacknowledged: Documentary aims to blow the lid off the biggest cover-up in human history
- US military's declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- Contractors claim bizarre events at home where killer Ted Bundy grew up
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Potty paper...what it reveals about your personality
- BlessU-2! Robot 'priest' offers automated blessings at German church
- Journalist whisperer: Lavrov gives perfect answer to extremely boring question
- Union Jack to be replaced with a picture of a mug of tea
- Meteorite that struck a woman sells for more than its weight in gold
- Babushka blues: Video of Belarus granny playing guitar with a light bulb goes viral
- Stanky Bean & Dorkwood: This is what happens when AI invents paint colors
- Dr. Putin's diagnosis: US political establishment has incurable Stage 4 Stupidity
- Lavrov headed to the Gulag
- World's longest cat? Omar the Maine Coon may beat Guinness World record
- Fear hits bottom: Britain issues terrorism warning for travelers to Antarctica
- The Russians are at it again - Putin demands $300 ransom in NHS cyberattack
- Vaccine Zombie (VIDEO)
- Colorado man arrested in Wyoming after telling motel front desk his pot had been stolen
- Mark Steel: Labour's leaked manifesto proves it's stuck in the 1970s, unlike those ultra-modern Tories who love fox hunting
- Watch Russia's fearsome new Navy Seals in training (VIDEO)
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Man arrested at airport with a backpack full of snakes, frogs and lizards
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
Quote of the Day
The world of men is dreaming, it has gone mad in its sleep, and a snake is strangling it, but it can't wake up.
- D.H. Lawrence
Recent Comments
Fundamental to natural law is the existence of the male and the female and union between them. This simple fact is manifest through-out the...
What majorities want only counts in democracies. In pathocracies, tyranny of the liberal-cosmopolitan elites rules.
So what's it gonna be ?? A. Syria or B. North Korea or C. none of the above
So I guess it's being made somewhere in Europe, then shipped to the West's mercenaries in the Middle East.
Pelicans found sick, dying along the coast at Ventura and Santa Barbara, CaliforniaA local rescue group has found dozens of sick and dying pelicans along the Ventura and Santa Barbara coasts in recent weeks. One cause likely is domoic acid poisoning, which has taken a toll on...